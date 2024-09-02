Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Course change for light wind start from Gijon

The route of the second leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec was slightly modified by the Race Direction due to the light weather forecast to the north of the Spanish coast.

Gone is the mark off Cape Finisterre. Instead, the second stage of three takes the 36 boat fleet to the Sisargas archipelago near La Coruña.

The initial challenge for all is to negotiate the effects of the rugged, coastline with its high cliffs well and the natural wind acceleration zones and lees, and the unsettled waters.

Positioning for an incoming front which should arrive in the small hours of Monday morning could well shape the hierarchy for at least the first half of the leg across the Bay of Biscay.

At 18:00hrs Sunday evening Jules Delpech (ORCOM) was leading with Ireland’s Tom Dolan in fourth at just a quarter of a mile behind.

The leaders should be at the finish line between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to the latest routing.