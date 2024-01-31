ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Matt Wearn takes second ILCA 7 World title

Australia’s Matt Wearn dominated the final Medal Race to take a second consecutive ILCA 7 World title.

The reigning Olympic Champion dominated the latter races, finishing with a ten point advantage, and confirming – if there was any doubt – that he will be the man to beat in the upcoming Paris Olympics starting in late July.

It also signalled his complete recovery from a bout of Long Covid which wiped out his 2022 season and upset his early Olympic preperations.

Wearn led from start to finish in the medal race, with Norway’s Hermann Tomasgaard finishing second to confirm Silver and Britain’s Micky Beckett finishing fifth to claim Bronze.

Beckett’s bronze, is added to his fourth place finish in the Australian Nationals, also won by Wearn, and he will return to Weymouth, the British team base, to work on just what it takes to beat Wearn.

The international ILCA 7 fleet will now move to Europe to prepare for the Paris Olympics, with the next major event the Princess Sofia Palma regatta starting 30 March.

ILCA 7 2024 Mens Worlds – Final Overall after Gold Medal Race



Full results available here . . .