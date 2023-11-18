Slingsby to miss upcoming Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

SailGP confirmed Australia skipper Tom Slingsby will miss the upcoming Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix.

Slingsby, who has just been named Rolex World Sailor of the Year for a third time, will skip the event to be with his wife Helena, who is expecting their first child.

It means a substitute driver will take the reins as the Aussie team continue their hunt for an elusive first win when Season 4 arrives in the United Arab Emirates on 9-10 December.

The Aussies have reached all five Season 4 Finals, but failed the clinch an event overall win.

Despite this Australia currently sits at the top of the overall Championship leaderboard with 43 points.

Nicolai Sehested’s ROCKWOOL DEN is in second place with 36 points, while Ben Ainsliie’s Emirates GBR is in a three-way tie on 32 points with the United States and Spain.

SailGP Season 4 Championship Leaderboard at 18 Nov 2023



1st Australia Tom Slingsby 43 pts

2nd ROCKWOOL DEN Nicolai Sehested 36 pts

3rd United States Jimmy Spithill 32 pts

4th Spain Diego Botin 32 pts

5th Emirates GBR Ben Ainslie 32 pts

6th New Zealand Peter Burling 30 pts

7th Canada Phil Robertson 24 pts

8th France Quentin Delapierre 24 pts

9th Switzerland Sébastien Schneiter 11 pts

10th Germany Erik Heil 8 pts

