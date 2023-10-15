SailGP – Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz – Day 2

After a dramatic first day of action at the Spain Sail Grand Prix there are two more races Sunday to decide the top three who will race for the event title.

Championship leader, Tom Slingsby’s Australia leads from Denmark and hosts Spain, but the United States, France, New zealand and Canada are still in with a chance of making the three-boat final race.

Ben Ainslie was keen to forget Saturday’s poor performance . . . “It was a difficult day but we will try and figure out what we were doing wrong and come back fighting, and try and have a couple of good races and sign off on a good note for this event, and then look towards Dubai and the rest of the Season.”

Race 4 – It was all about low-riding with just the occasional bit of foiling. Nicolai Sehsted and Denmark perfected their single hull set-up, and lead from start to finish of a very shortened course. Peter Burling brought the kiwi team home in second and Jimmy Spithill and the USA took third.

Race 5 and the battle for the final places was on – Denmark showed their single hull technique again to take another win. Second were USA to grab the third final spot, and Slingsby confirmed the Aussie place in the final with a third.

Into the Final Race – Denmark, Australia and the USA.

Racing is live here on YouTube from 14:30 BST



SPAIN SAIL GRAND PRIX | ANDALUCÍA – CÁDIZ //

Day Two Racing: Sunday 15 October, 14:30 – 16:00 BST (15:30 – 17:00 (CEST)

SPAIN SAIL GRAND PRIX DAY 1 STANDINGS

1st Australia 25 points

2nd ROCKWOOL Denmark 24 points

3rd Spain 19 points

4th United States 18 points

5th France 16 points

6th New Zealand 16 points

7th Canada 14 points

8th Switzerland 10 points

9th Emirates GBR 9 points

10th Germany 9 points