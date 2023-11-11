Swell Start to the SSL Gold Cup Final Series in Gran Canaria

The SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all!

The World Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

The full Day 1 schedule of four races was completedat the SSL Gold Cup Final Series in Gran Canaria, with one race for each of the four fleets.

Gran Canaria delivered on the first day of the SSL Gold Cup 1/32 Finals, with sparkling seas, a lovely swell left over from the strong winds, and breeze hovering between 6 and 10 knots, providing ideal conditions for top class racing.

Teval Plichart’s ‘Black Pearls’ from Tahiti had the perfect start to the event, winning their first fleet race ahead of SSL Team Slovenia, Captained by Vasco Žbogar.

Fleet 2’s first race it was Chile who finally came out on top ahead of the Portuguese.

In fleet 3 Antigua & Barbuda had a dream return to the SSL47s, winning the first race, ahead of Malaysia and the Ukraine teams.

Fleet 4 Race 1 had it all! The Czech Republic team had a man overboard incident and place changes throughout, with Team South Africa leading for the majority of the race to take the win.

First up on Saturday will be Fleet 2 with a 10.30 local time start, followed by Fleets 3, 4 and 1.

Full results available here . . .