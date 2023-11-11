Federico Waksman First Proto into Saint-François

One of the top favorites in the Proto category for the 24th La Boulangère Mini Transat, Federico Waksman (1019 – Repremar – Shipping Agency Uruguay) lived up to his reputation.

By crossing the finish line at 6:21 PM on Friday, 10 November, Waksman completed the 2,700 miles of stage 2 – Air Caraïbes, between Santa Cruz de La Palma and Saint-François in first with a lead of over 80 miles on his closest rival, Carlos Manera Pascual (1081 – Xucla).

This lead allowed him to make up for his 4 hours and 14 minutes deficit accumulated at the end of the first leg and, consequently, to succeed Pierre Le Roy in the event’s history (before the jury’s decision).

The Uruguayan, who finished 21st in the last edition in the production boat category, thus becomes the first representative of his country, the first South American, and the seventh non-French to achieve such a feat!