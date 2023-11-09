Day 2 of the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX European Championships

John Gimson and Anna Burnet added another race won to top the Nacra 17 leaderboard with 4 pts after three more races at the European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Gimson and Burnet (13, 2, 1) have a three point lead, with second Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (4, 1, 7) of Italy with 7 pts
Holland’s Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (1, 8, 2) are third tied on 11 pts with Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (2, 6, 3) of Germany.
In the 49er and 49erFX fleets British competitors failed to make much progress, although Team GB 49er sailors James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were correctly reinstated in 10th for yesterdays race.
They are now 30th overall after a 32, 4, 14, Thursday, with Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale (25 9 2) now 38th.
Top of the 49er leaderboard are the Kiwi pair Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie (19 4 1) with 6 pts, second Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger (1 16 2) with 7 pts and third Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (6 6 1) on 9 pts.
A similar story in the 49erFX championship where Team GB FX pair, Freya Black and Saskia Tidy (8 17 24) are 38th overall, five places behind teammates Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (12 9 21) in 33rd.
Top of the 49erFX leaderboard are Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (6 4 3) who are four points clear of Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo ( 6 1 1), and Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway who both have 13 pts.
Friday 10 November is the final day of Qualifying Series Racing . . .
For Saturday the fleets will be sorted into Gold and Silver fleets with the Gold fleet top ten racing the Medal races on Monday 13 November.
Only Gimson and Burnet in the Nacra17 make the cut at present!
Nacra 17 European Championship – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (38 entries)
1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 13 2 1 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei – – 2 4 1 7 – – 7 pts
3rd NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 12 1 8 2 – – 11 pts
4th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 14 2 6 3 – – 11 pts
5th ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 6 9 3 6 – – 15 pts
6th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 17 5 4 8 – – 17 pts
49er European Championship – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (91 entries)
1st NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 19 4 1 – – 6 pts
2nd AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 4 1 16 2 – – 7 pts
3rd AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 6 6 1 – – 9 pts
4th USA 31 Nevin SNOW and Maximiliano AGNESE – – 2 4 5 9 – – 11 pts
5th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 15 4 7 1 – – 12 pts
6th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Jan HEUNINCK – – 22 5 3 6 – – 14 pts
Best GBR:
30th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 10 32 4 14 – – 28 pts
38th GBR 505 Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE – – 22 25 9 2 – – 33 pts
49erFX European Championship – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (55 entries)
1st ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 1 1 6 4 3 – – 9 pts
2nd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 12 5 6 1 1 – – 13 pts
3rd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 3 4 2 5 4 – – 13 pts
4th FRA 84 Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON – – 3 3 10 4 18 – – 20 pts
5th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 21 2 9 3 7 – – 21 pts
6th DEN 142 Josefine NØJGAARD and Esther BOJSEN-MOLLER – – 4 2 7 12 8 – – 21 pts
Best GBR
33rd GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON – – 10 25 12 9 21 – – 52 pts
38th GBR 5 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 23 13 8 17 24 – – 61 pts