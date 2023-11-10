World Sailing Annual Conference set for Malaga

The Spanish city of Málaga will host the 2023 World Sailing Annual Conference, bringing together delegates from around the world to help shape the future of the sport.

Over 300 delegates, volunteers, committee members and the World Sailing Board and Council will convene from 13-18 November 2023 to review and discuss World Sailing’s strategy for the coming year and beyond, making and ratifying key decisions that will impact sailing at every level, from elite professionals to recreational sailors.

World Sailing’s Council will meet on 15 and 18 of November to approve, reject or defer the recommendations and proposals from the Committees and will ratify proposals at the Annual General Meeting on 18 November, the final meeting of the Annual Conference.

Further information on the conference, including the submissions, agendas and supporting papers, is available on the World Sailing website.