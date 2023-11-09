Swiss are the first America’s Cup team into Jeddah

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the host for the second Preliminary Regatta of the 37th America’s Cup, Alinghi Red Bull Racing have both their AC40s on the water.

The Swiss are the first America’s Cup team to arrive and they have been getting maximum time on the water.

Other AC37 teams have their boats on the way for the second AC40 Preliminary Event, scheduled for 30 November to 3 December 2023.

Nothing more has been heard of the security risks raised by the US Team, American Magic after they were were refused being excused from competing and fined.

Their request to be excused was passed to the Defender (Emirates Team New Zealand) and Challenger of Record (INEOS Britannia) for a decision . . . The Application was dismissed.

During discussion of the application by the Arbitration Panel (Panel) a breach of confidentiality was reported, after a copy of the Application was disclosed to the media.

The teams all confirmed that they had not communicated in any way with an unauthorised third party, including the media, and had not contravened the confidentiality provisions.

The Panel gave notice that if such a breach occurs in the future, it intended to take more stringent steps including possible orders of discovery.

And that significant penalties can be imposed by the Panel under Article 67.4 of the Protocol for breaches of confidentiality.

Formula 1 will run their final Grand Prix of the season, The Etihad Abu Dhabi GP, ahead of the AC37 event, over the 24 to 26 November.

Arbitration Panel Case 004 – Decision