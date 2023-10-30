Kiwi America’s Cup winning boat Te Rehutai signs off in style in Barcelona



A moment of reflection for the KIwi team as all focus starts turning towards ‘boat three’ which is currently in construction in New Zealand and will be used to defend the America’s Cup in Barcelona in just under one year’s time.

The construction team are working around the clock to hit their deadlines for the launch of ‘boat three’ in 2024.

Emirates Team New Zealand’s intense 4 month sailing block in Barcelona has wound up with the America’s Cup winning boat Te Rehutai signing off its scheduled sailing and testing program for the 37th America’s Cup.

Skipper Peter Burling has been on the helm of Te Rehutai every day since its launch and was sentimental on the final day sailing.

“You know, never say never, but it’ll probably be the last time we ever sail Te Rehutai. It’s been an amazing tool for us this campaign to help see things in full scale.”

“The last couple of days we’ve found things incredibly challenging on board but have really enjoyed the time out there sailing and trying to figure out how to get around the course on those kind of sea states.”

Sea states that the team were eager to test itself in, as the weather conditions coincided with the window of the America’s Cup match in October next year and could easily be those which the 37th America’s Cup could be decided in.

As the seasons change in Barcelona, from a long Mediterranean summer to shorter winter days, Te Rehutai will remain in Barcelona while the wider team is now heading back to springtime in Auckland.

There they will maximise time on the water with the AC40 testing and development program before heading to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for the second Preliminary Regatta, in one month’s time.

The last word for Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge:

“We’ll leave Te Rehutai here in Barcelona, you never know. But it has been an absolute workhorse for us, we have had some great sailing on that boat, some great results but it is time to move on.”