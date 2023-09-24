ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 UPDATE: Overall win for Ben Ainslie and Emirates GBR

The second day of the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix racing takes place in Taranto Sunday 24 September.

NEWS UPDATE: Final Race Italy Sail Grand Prix winner is GBR, then AUS and USA after race countback as all failed to finish the shortened course.

Speaking about the win, Emirates GBR driver Ben Ainslie said: “The team did a great job all weekend – certainly we were lucky in that last race.”

Following three opening fleet races day 1 ended with Ben Ainslie and Emirates GBR joint top of the leaderboard with Tom Slingsby and the Australian team.

Further racing on Sunday will determine the three Finalists – who will then go head-to-head to be crowned event winner.

Racing continues Sunday at 12:30 BST (13:30 CEST).

On day 2 first race (R4) went to Ben Ainslie and Emirates GBR with Spain in second and teh USA third, in light breeze.

Second race to Jimmy Spithill and the USA team, ahead of Emirates GBR and Spain.

Final will be between: GBR, AUS and USA.

