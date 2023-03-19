Flying 15 World Championship – Gilmour and Donaldson take first Aussie win

Australia’s Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson took Race 3 on day 2 of the 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship at the Fremantle Sailing Club, Australia.

Overall leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner of Britain finished third behind Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (GBR) in race 3, but came back with a win in race 4.

In that second race of the day Vials and Turner took their third win, finishing ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (GBR) who had an only managed an eighth in the earlier race.

Australia’s Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan who had been in second place after the two races on day 1, could only finish 15th in race 3 but recovered with a third in race 4.

Vials and Turner have stretched their lead to 12 points after four races, with Pinnell and Cadwallader now second tied on 18 pts with Mackay and Lawson.



First Aussie team are Nick Jerwood and Brad Sheridan who slip to fourth with 22 pts.

Gilmour and Donaldson’s win and fifth place lifts them into fifth overall with 25 pts, and sixth are Michael Wilson and Peter Greenhalgh (GBR).

It is perhaps too early to talk of a fifth F15 World Championship win for Vials and Turne but it is definitely already looking like it is theirs to loose !

2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship – Day 2 after race 4 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials-Chris Turner – – 1( 1) 1( 1) 3( 3) 1( 1) – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell-Ian Cadwallader – – 3( 3) 5( 5) 8( 8) 2( 2) – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay-Andrew Lawson – – 4( 4) 6( 6) 2( 2) 6( 6) – – 18 pts

4th AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood-Brad Sheridan – – 2( 2) 2( 2) 15( 15) 3( 3) – – 22 pts

5th AUS 3980 Lachy Gilmour-Ryan Donaldson – – 12( 12) 7( 7) 1( 1) 5( 5) – – 25 pts

6th GBR 4098 Michael Wilson-Peter Greenhalgh – – 5( 5) 13( 13) 6( 6) 15( 15) – – 39 pts

7th IRL 4083 John Lavery-Alan Green – – 11( 11) 8( 8) 7( 7) 14( 14) – – 40 pts

8th AUS 3933 Grant Alderson-Luke Paterson(AUS) – – 15( 15) 4( 4) 9( 9) 13( 13) – – 41 pts

9th AUS 4108 Rod Beurteaux-Simon Wilder – – 21( 21) 14( 14) 4( 4) 4( 4) – – 43 pts

10th AUS 3986 Mike Dunbar-Paul Dunbar – – 7( 7) 12( 12) 18( 18) 7( 7) – – 44 pts

11th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher-Chris Hewkin – – 10( 10) 9( 9) 14( 14) 18( 18) – – 51 pts

12th AUS 4063 Philippa Packer-Dean McAullay – – 6( 6) 3( 3) 32( 32) 11( 11) – – 52 pts

13th GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp-Charlie Apthorp – – 8( 8) 11( 11) 17( 17) 20( 20) – – 56 pts

14th GBR 4061 Chris Waples-Simon Hunt – – 13( 13) 17( 17) 11( 11) 23( 23) – – 64 pts

15th AUS 3822 Andrew Knowles-Anne Knowles – – 9( 9) 19( 19) 28( 28) 10( 10) – – 66 pts

16th AUS 4072 Greg Tonnison-Nick Robinson – – 16( 16) 10( 10) 5( 5) 36( 36) – – 67 pts

17th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch-Peter Barblett – – 24( 24) 16( 16) 25( 25) 9( 9) – – 74 pts

18th NZL 3662 Wayne Avery-Ross Bannan – – 18( 18) 29( 29) 10( 10) 17( 17) – – 74 pts

19th GBR 4100 Johnny Cooper-Luke Deegan – – 34( 34) 20( 20) 13( 13) 12( 12) – – 79 pts

20th AUS 4003 Sally Garrett-Neil Easton – – 23( 23) 21( 21) 16( 16) 19( 19) – – 79 pts

Full results available here . . .