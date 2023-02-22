RORC Caribbean 600 – Zoulou Triumph by 11 Seconds

MOD70 Zoulou sailed by Erik Maris of France won Multihull Line Honours in the 2023 RORC Caribbean 600 by just 11 seconds

Zoulou completed the 600-mile race in just under 31 hours.

Zoulou Crew: Erik Maris, Ned Collier Wakefield, Thierry Fouchier, Loick Peyron, Bruno Jeanjean, Bruno Mourniac, Thomas Le Breton.

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 (ITA) endured the pain of coming second after another photo-finish.

Zoulou’s Erik Maris described their race . . .

That was an incredible race with such a close finish. We were ahead until midnight on the first day but we lost Maserati when they were very fast on their foils going down to Guadeloupe.

Maserati sailed really well on the second day but on the penultimate leg (Barbuda to Redonda), they lost themselves under a cloud, just as Zoulou had done in the RORC Transatlantic Race.

We came back together and the lead changed many times on the leg to Redonda.

The last leg was really tough as the wind speed and direction was very unstable, but we managed to pass them on the one that counts.

It was as close as it gets . . . an incredible finish and great fun.

I decided to get into the MOD70 Class to do all the RORC races, that was the plan and we intend to do the Rolex Fastnet Race later this year.”