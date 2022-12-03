Bloody Mary Race back on track for 47th edition

Queen Mary SC will run the 47th edition of their iconic GJW Direct Bloody Mary Pursuit Race on Saturday 7 January 2023 on the 704 acre Queen Mary Reservoir.

The two-and-a-half hour race starts at 12 noon with the slowest boat going first followed progressively by the faster boats, according to their handicap rating.

Returning from a two year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this world-renowned event, once again being sponsored by insurance company GJW Direct, is open to all non-foiling dinghy classes with a PY number equal to or lower than an International Topper, as well as to selected keelboat classes.

The last Bloody Mary hosted at QMSC in 2020 had 288 entries, representing 59 classes from 120 clubs, with 95 juniors and 23 Grand Masters.

The 2023 event promises to be bigger and better than ever as many sailors get back to racing following the pandemic.

Tony Bishop, club secretary at QMSC, said:

“It is a magical experience to see hundreds of boats representing more than 100 sailing clubs and over 60 classes descend on our reservoir for this frenzied, chaotic but unforgettable race.”

“The QM team is busy making all the preparations behind the scenes to ensure all participants get the very most out of the day.”

“It’s not for the faint-hearted but few who take part regret it. We are calling on all those brave enough to sign up now.”

If you’re brave enough to take part in this classic race, click here for Entry Form, Notice of Race, and Sailing Instructions.

Note that the Bloody Mary is also the 6th leg of the SailJuice Winter Series.

Online entry will close at midnight on 6 January 2023 and once again there will be an entry limit, so early entry is advised to avoid disappointment.

The QMSC entry desk on the day will be open from 8am until 12pm.

Jez Entwistle, of GJW Direct, said: “We are delighted to once again be sponsoring the Bloody Mary pursuit race. 2023 will be the fourth year we have been involved and it is always a privilege to be there on the day and watch up to 300 boats battle it out on the water. We wish all participants the best of luck in the race.”

