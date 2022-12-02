2022 Moth Class Worlds – Dylan Fletcher recovers lead

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher leads the 2022 Moth Class World Championship after six races completed at the Yacht Club Argentino.
Fletcher with 7 pts leads by 9 pts from Simone Salva of Italy and Massimo Contessi of Argentina, both on 16 pts.
In fourth place is Richard Didham USA with 17 pts and fifth Rob Greenhalgh on 27 pts.
Fletcher recovered the lead with a 1 2 2 1 scoreline, with Salva moving into second with a 6 1 3 2 scoreline.
Contessi, who led after day 2, slipped to third with a 5 3 (12) 4 score, while Didham added another race win and after dropping a DNS moved into fourth place.
Racing completes on Sunday 4 December.
2022 International Moth Class Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)
1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott 1 (10) 1 2 2 1 – – 7 pts
2nd ITA Simone Salva 4 (8) 6 1 3 2 – – 16 pts
3rd ARG Massimo Contessi 2 2 5 3 (12) 4 – – 16 pts
4th USA Richard Didham -39 1 3 4 1 8 – – 17 pts
5th AUS Robert Greenhalgh -39 12 2 6 4 3 – – 27 pts
6th USA Brad Funk (16) 3 4 5 14 5 – – 31 pts
7th ITA Francesco Bruni 3 4 9 7 -39 9 – – 32 pts
8th ITA Lorenzo De Felice 5 11 7 10 6 (13) – – 39 pts
9th ARG Franco Greggi (20) 6 12 12 9 7 – – 46 pts
10th USA Harry Melges 10 7 8 11 -39 10 – – 46 pts
11th USA Brooks Reed 11 -39 10 8 5 14 – – 48 pts
12th SUI Sebastien Schneiter 7 (18) 11 9 8 15 – – 50 pts
13th FRA Enzo Balanger (17) 5 13 16 11 6 – – 51 pts
14th GBR Kyle Stoneham -39 9 17 20 7 11 – – 64 pts
15th AUS Scott Webster 8 -39 14 13 13 16 – – 64 pts
16th ARG 64 Mario Segers 9 -39 19 14 10 12 – – 64 pts
17th ITA Fabio Mazzetti 13 13 18 17 (20) 19 – – 80 pts
18th GER Kai Adolph 12 16 16 18 -39 20 – – 82 pts