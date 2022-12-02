2022 Moth Class Worlds – Dylan Fletcher recovers lead

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher leads the 2022 Moth Class World Championship after six races completed at the Yacht Club Argentino.

Fletcher with 7 pts leads by 9 pts from Simone Salva of Italy and Massimo Contessi of Argentina, both on 16 pts.

In fourth place is Richard Didham USA with 17 pts and fifth Rob Greenhalgh on 27 pts.

Fletcher recovered the lead with a 1 2 2 1 scoreline, with Salva moving into second with a 6 1 3 2 scoreline.

Contessi, who led after day 2, slipped to third with a 5 3 (12) 4 score, while Didham added another race win and after dropping a DNS moved into fourth place.

Racing completes on Sunday 4 December.

2022 International Moth Class Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott 1 (10) 1 2 2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA Simone Salva 4 (8) 6 1 3 2 – – 16 pts

3rd ARG Massimo Contessi 2 2 5 3 (12) 4 – – 16 pts

4th USA Richard Didham -39 1 3 4 1 8 – – 17 pts

5th AUS Robert Greenhalgh -39 12 2 6 4 3 – – 27 pts

6th USA Brad Funk (16) 3 4 5 14 5 – – 31 pts

7th ITA Francesco Bruni 3 4 9 7 -39 9 – – 32 pts

8th ITA Lorenzo De Felice 5 11 7 10 6 (13) – – 39 pts

9th ARG Franco Greggi (20) 6 12 12 9 7 – – 46 pts

10th USA Harry Melges 10 7 8 11 -39 10 – – 46 pts

11th USA Brooks Reed 11 -39 10 8 5 14 – – 48 pts

12th SUI Sebastien Schneiter 7 (18) 11 9 8 15 – – 50 pts

13th FRA Enzo Balanger (17) 5 13 16 11 6 – – 51 pts

14th GBR Kyle Stoneham -39 9 17 20 7 11 – – 64 pts

15th AUS Scott Webster 8 -39 14 13 13 16 – – 64 pts

16th ARG 64 Mario Segers 9 -39 19 14 10 12 – – 64 pts

17th ITA Fabio Mazzetti 13 13 18 17 (20) 19 – – 80 pts

18th GER Kai Adolph 12 16 16 18 -39 20 – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .