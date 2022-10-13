Formula Kite Worlds – Gold and Silver flights decided

Thursday saw the completion of the Opening Series for the Formula Kite World Championship (Olympic Class) in Cagliari, Italy.
Twenty-five competitors from each of the men and the women’s events qualified for Gold Fleet racing scheduled from Friday to Sunday, 14 to 16 October.
Men’s European champion Toni Vodisek SLO and Women’s reigning world champion Daniela Moroz USA lead their championship fleets.
In the Men, Toni Vodisek is tied on six points with Axel Mazella FRA, with in third place Denis Taradin CYP tied on 12 points with Martin Dolenc CRO.
Best placed British entry is Guy Bridge in 14th with 27 points, the only British competitor to make the Men’s gold fleet.
In the Women, Daniela Moroz USA is tied for the lead on four points with Lauriane Nolot FRA.
In third place is Leonie Meyer GER tied on 15 points with Katie Dabson GBR and then in fifth is Gisela Pulido with 16 points and in sixth is Ellie Aldridge GBR on 18 points.
Dabson and Aldridge are joined in the women’s gold fleet by Maddy Anderson, Jemima Crathorne and Lily Young.
Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 6 races (92 entries)
1st SLO Toni Vodisek – – 1 1 1 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Axel Mazella – – 1 1 1 1 2 -5 – – 6 pts
3rd CYP Denis Taradin – – -4 3 2 3 3 1 – – 12 pts
4th CRO Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 3 2 – – 12 pts
5th GER Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 1 3 – – 13 pts
6th FRA Theo de Ramecourt – – 3 3 3 3 -7 1 – – 13 pts
7th FRA Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 3 1 – – 14 pts
8th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 1 2 – – 14 pts
9th SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 4 9 -10 – – 16 pts
10th POL Maksymilian Zakowski – – 2 2 5 10 1 -11 – – 20 pts
11th ISR Zohar Haruvi – – -6 2 5 6 4 3 – – 20 pts
12th GER Jannis Maus – – 4 6 4 -7 2 5 – – 21 pts
13th USA Kai Calder – – 2 3 2 7 -11 10 – – 24 pts
14th GBR Guy Bridge – – -11 9 4 5 5 4 – – 27 pts
15th USA Noah Runciman – – 6.6 5 6 3 8 -32 – – 28.6 pts
Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 5 races (92 entries)
1st USA Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 4 pts
3rd GER Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 3 – – 15 pts
4th GBR Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 5 – – 15 pts
5th ESP Gisela Pulido – – -7 4 3 3 6 – – 16 pts
6th GBR Ellie Aldridge – – -8 6 4 7 1 – – 18 pts
7th FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 2 -30 2 12 – – 18 pts
8th FRA Poema Newland – – 3 10 4 2 -18 – – 19 pts
9th CHN Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 6 – – 19 pts
10th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 7 2 -11 6 5 – – 20 pts
11th AUT Alina Kornelli – – 6 3 5 10 -13 – – 24 pts
12th POL Julia Damasiewicz – – 5 7 9 -14 3 – – 24 pts
13th POL Izabela Satrjan – – 4 7 8 5 -18 – – 24 pts
14th POL Magdalena Woyciechowska – – -10 8 7 7 4 – – 26 pts
15th GBR Maddy Anderson – – -30 8 2 14 4 – – 28 pts
16th GBR Jemima Crathorne – – 3 9 -10 6 10 – – 28 pts