Formula Kite Worlds – Gold and Silver flights decided

Thursday saw the completion of the Opening Series for the Formula Kite World Championship (Olympic Class) in Cagliari, Italy.

Twenty-five competitors from each of the men and the women’s events qualified for Gold Fleet racing scheduled from Friday to Sunday, 14 to 16 October.



Men’s European champion Toni Vodisek SLO and Women’s reigning world champion Daniela Moroz USA lead their championship fleets.

In the Men, Toni Vodisek is tied on six points with Axel Mazella FRA, with in third place Denis Taradin CYP tied on 12 points with Martin Dolenc CRO.

Best placed British entry is Guy Bridge in 14th with 27 points, the only British competitor to make the Men’s gold fleet.

In the Women, Daniela Moroz USA is tied for the lead on four points with Lauriane Nolot FRA.

In third place is Leonie Meyer GER tied on 15 points with Katie Dabson GBR and then in fifth is Gisela Pulido with 16 points and in sixth is Ellie Aldridge GBR on 18 points.

Dabson and Aldridge are joined in the women’s gold fleet by Maddy Anderson, Jemima Crathorne and Lily Young.

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 6 races (92 entries)

1st SLO Toni Vodisek – – 1 1 1 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Axel Mazella – – 1 1 1 1 2 -5 – – 6 pts

3rd CYP Denis Taradin – – -4 3 2 3 3 1 – – 12 pts

4th CRO Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 3 2 3 2 – – 12 pts

5th GER Florian Gruber – – -4 4 3 2 1 3 – – 13 pts

6th FRA Theo de Ramecourt – – 3 3 3 3 -7 1 – – 13 pts

7th FRA Benoit Gomez – – 4 5 -32 1 3 1 – – 14 pts

8th ITA Riccardo Pianosi – – 5 2 -9 4 1 2 – – 14 pts

9th SGP Maximilian Maeder – – 1 1 1 4 9 -10 – – 16 pts

10th POL Maksymilian Zakowski – – 2 2 5 10 1 -11 – – 20 pts

11th ISR Zohar Haruvi – – -6 2 5 6 4 3 – – 20 pts

12th GER Jannis Maus – – 4 6 4 -7 2 5 – – 21 pts

13th USA Kai Calder – – 2 3 2 7 -11 10 – – 24 pts

14th GBR Guy Bridge – – -11 9 4 5 5 4 – – 27 pts

15th USA Noah Runciman – – 6.6 5 6 3 8 -32 – – 28.6 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 5 races (92 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz – – -1 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – – 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 4 pts

3rd GER Leonie Meyer – – 6 4 2 -30 3 – – 15 pts

4th GBR Katie Dabson – – 2 -12 3 5 5 – – 15 pts

5th ESP Gisela Pulido – – -7 4 3 3 6 – – 16 pts

6th GBR Ellie Aldridge – – -8 6 4 7 1 – – 18 pts

7th FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 2 -30 2 12 – – 18 pts

8th FRA Poema Newland – – 3 10 4 2 -18 – – 19 pts

9th CHN Jingle Chen – – -12 5 5 3 6 – – 19 pts

10th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 7 2 -11 6 5 – – 20 pts

11th AUT Alina Kornelli – – 6 3 5 10 -13 – – 24 pts

12th POL Julia Damasiewicz – – 5 7 9 -14 3 – – 24 pts

13th POL Izabela Satrjan – – 4 7 8 5 -18 – – 24 pts

14th POL Magdalena Woyciechowska – – -10 8 7 7 4 – – 26 pts

15th GBR Maddy Anderson – – -30 8 2 14 4 – – 28 pts

16th GBR Jemima Crathorne – – 3 9 -10 6 10 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .