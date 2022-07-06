Jean Genie completes 5.5 Metre World Title and Gold Cup double

Peter Morton’s Jean Genie (GBR 42) sailed by Elliot Hanson, Andrew Palfrey and Sam Haines, has won the 5.5 Metre World Championship in Hankø, Norway.

Jean Genie designed by David Hollom, and built in Cowes, won both races on the final day to rewrite history by winning both the Scandinavian Gold Cup and the World Championship . . . becoming the first British boat to win either event.

New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Anthony Nossiter had led all week, only once outside the top three, but could only watch as Jean Genie sailed away from the fleet in both the final races.

Defending champion Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli Sæther ended third.

5.5 Metre 2022 World Championship – Final leaders after 7 races (23 entries)

1st GBR 42 Elliot HANSON RYA -14 5 2 1 1 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd BAH 24 Mark HOLOWESKO LCS 1 1 3 2 3 -8 3 – – 13 pts

3rd NOR 57 Kristian NERGAARD KNS -6 2 1 3 2 5 4 – – 17 pts

4th AUS 66 John BACON RPAYC 3 7 5 -24 7 3 2 – – 27 pts

5th BAH 23 Craig SYMONETTE NYC 4 -8 4 6 8 4 7 – – 33 pts

6th NOR 68 Bent Christian WILHELMSEN KNS 8 -9 6 5 5 2 8 – – 34 pts

7th BAH 22 Gavin McKINNEY NYC 5 -10 8 4 6 7 6 – – 36 pts

8th SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY SNG 2 4 10 8 4 9 -24 – – 37 pts

9th AUS 63 Martin CROSS RPAYC 9 6 7 9 -10 6 5 – – 42 pts

10th GBR 41 Louise MORTON RORC 7 3 9 10 13 11 -24 – – 53 pts

Full 5.5 Metre results available here . . .

