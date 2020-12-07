Matt Sheanan’s first impressions after touchdown in Auckland

Matt Sheahan has touched down in Auckland, New Zealand and is sitting out his 14 days managed quarantine ahead of the first racing event for the America’s Cup AC75 class.

Fortunately there’s been plenty to watch, plenty of chatter and plenty of detail to look into as we watch teams get ready for the America’s Cup World Series that starts on 17 December.

Thanks to some great filming from Giles Martin-Raget we are now able to see the teams going through their routines as they limber up for the Christmas Cup.

So here are Matt’s first impressions . . .



