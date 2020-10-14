American Magic and how the AC75 Flies

The plane is similar to a sailboat . . . American Magic’s Cooper Dressler explains why the AC75 is a little bit of both.



The 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA will take place in Auckland, New Zealand.

There are three events planned.

The America’s Cup World Series Auckland from 17 to 20 December which will involve all four AC36 competitors. That is the Cup defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, and the three challengers, Luna Rossa of Italy, American Magic of the USA and Ineos Team UK.

This will be followed by the Prada Cup, the challenger selecion trials for the 36th America’s Cup from 15 January to 24 February 2021.

The winning challenger will then contest the 36th America’s Cup Match from 6 to 15 March 2021.

The America’s Cup winner will be the first team to score seven points.

Formed in October 2017 by Bella Mente Racing, Quantum Racing and the New York Yacht Club, American Magic represents a joint vision to win the America’s Cup.

Related Post:

Live coverage of 36th America’s Cup set for BBC and Sky