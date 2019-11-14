Transat Jacques Vabre – Credit Mutuel wins Class40

Ian Lipinsky and Adrien Hardy, on their 40ft monohull, Crédit Mutuel, won Class40 of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre.

They crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Thursday, November 14, at 04:36:23 (UTC), 17 days, 16 hours 21 minutes and 23 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy, France.

Crédit Mutuel covered the theoretical course of 4,350 nautical miles at an average speed of 10.25 knots but actually sailed 4,714.35 nautical miles at an average speed of 11.11 knots.

Thursday 14 November – Class40 Leaders at 09:00 hrs FRA

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy) – Finished

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye) – Position not recorded

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher) – 77 nm to finish

4 – Crosscall Chamonix Mont Blanc (Louis Duc / Aurelien Ducroz) – 145 nm to finish

Leading Finishers in the IMOCA class:

1 – Apivia – Charlie Dalin / Yann Eliès

2 – PRB – Kevin Escoffier/Nicolas Lunven

3 – Charal – Jeremie Beyou /Christopher Pratt

4 – Advens for CyberSecurity – Thomas Ruyant / Antoine Koch

5 – 11th Hour Racing – Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidegorry

6 – Banque Populaire – Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cléac’h

7 – Initiatives-Cœur – Sam Davies / Paul Meilhat

8 – Arkea-Paprec – Sebastien Simon / Vincent Riou

9 – Newrest-Art et Fenêtres – Fabrice Amedeo / Eric Péron

10 – Bureau Vallee 2 – Louis Burton / Davy Beaudart