12 Metre Worlds – Lead Changes in Three Divisions on day 2

Competitors at the 12 Metre Worlds took to the waters of Rhode Island Sound for their second day of racing in a five-day, nine race series that has the eyes of all the sailing world trained upon it.

Following a postponement on the water for the wind to arrive each of five divisions sailed two races to add to their two-race score line, and new leaders emerged in three divisions.

In the Vintage Division, Nyala (US-12), the second of two Italian teams fielded by Luna Rossa Syndicate head Patrizio Bertelli (the other is Kookaburra II (KA-12) in Grand Prix Division) replaced Onawa (US-6) at the top of the scoreboard.

Nyala posted two race wins in each of the twice-around windward/leeward races. Skippered by Mauro Pelaschier, Nyala won last weekend’s 12 Metre Pre-Worlds.

In the Modern Division, Challenge XII (KA-10), skippered by Jack LeFort also won both races to finish ahead of Tuesday’s leader Courageous (US-26) in cumulative standings.

This division includes the two former British America’s Cup challengers, Victory ’83 and Lionheart.

While in the Traditional Division Columbia (US-16), helmed by owner Kevin Hegarty and skippered by Anthony Chiurco finished with a slim lead over American Eagle (US-21).

Oonly one point separates them going into Thursday’s racing.

In the Grand Prix division, Legacy (KZ-5), helmed by Thomas Andersen with fellow Dane Jesper Bank serving as tactician, continued to dominate and has a perfect score line going into Thursday, but with five races to go, second-place New Zealand (KZ-3) has a chance to catch her.

In the 12 Metre Spirit Division, America II (US-46), skippered by Michael Fortenbaugh remains the leader over its single opponent America II (US-42). Both boats are from the New York Harbor Sailing Foundation, based in Jersey City, and are raced by members of the Manhattan Sailing Club.

Fortenbaugh also reflected on the significance of the fleet that sailed today.

“The reason we acquired these boats is because we think this class is the most important class in American yachting history, and we want to preserve these boats for the next generation.”

2019 12 Metre World Championship – After Day 2, Wednesday 10 July

12mR – Grand Prix (4 Boats)

1. Legacy, Thomas Andersen / Jesper Bank, Munkebo, Fyn, Den – 1 -1 -1 -1 ; 4 pts

2. New Zealand, Gunther & Maggie Buerman, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -2 -2 -2 ; 8 pts

3. Kookaburra II, Torben Grael / Patrizio Bertelli, Arezzo, ITA – 3 -3 -3 -3 ; 12 pts

4. Kiwi Magic, Johan Blach Petersen, Aarhus C, DEN – 4 -4 -4 -4 ; 16 pts

12mR – Modern (8 Boats)

1. Challenge XII, Jack LeFort, Jamestown, RI, USA – 1 -2 -1 -1 ; 5 pts

2. Courageous, Ralph Isham / Steve Glascock / Alexander Auersperg / Ward Marsh, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -1 -2 -4 ; 9 pts

3. Enterprise, Clayton & Nancy Deutsch, Newport, RI, USA – 3 -4 -3 -3 ; 13 pts

4. Victory ’83, Dennis Williams, Hobe Sound, FL, USA – 4 -6 -4 -2 ; 16 pts

5. Intrepid, Jack Curtin, Toronto, Ont, CAN – 6 -3 -5 -6 ; 20 pts

6. Freedom, Charles Robertson, Guilford, CT, USA – 5 -5 -6 -5 ; 21 pts

7. Defender, Dick Enersen, San Rafael, CA, USA – 7 -7 -7 -7 ; 28 pts pts

8. Lionheart, Harry Graves, Grand Isle, VT, USA – 8 -8 -8 -8 ; 32 pts

12mR – Traditional (4 Boats)

1. Columbia, Kevin Hegarty / Anthony Chiurco , Newport, RI, USA – 1 -2 -2 -1 ; 6 pts

2. American Eagle, Eagle 2019 Syndicate , Middletown, RI, USA – 2 -1 -1 -3 ; 7 pts

3. Nefertiti, Jon Sears Wullschleger , Sarasota, FL, USA – 3 -3 -3 -2 ; 11 pts

4. Easterner, Scott Bernard , Annapolis, MD, USA – 5 -5 -5 -5 ; 20 pts

12mR – Vintage (4 Boats)

1. Nyala, Mauro Pelaschier / Patrizio Bertell , Arezzo, ITA – 1 -2 -1 -1 ; 5 pts

2. Onawa, Jim Blanusha / Steven Gewirz / Louis Girard / Earl McMillen / Mark Watson, Newport, RI, USA – 2 -1 -3 -2 ; 8 pts

3. Blue Marlin, Henrik Andersin, Kauniainen, Uusimaa, FIN – 3 -3 -2 -3 ; 11 pts

4. Vema III, Johan Troye, Oslo, Norway, NOR – 4 -4 -4 -4 ; 16 pts

12mR- Spirit (2 Boats)

1. America II, Michael Fortenbaugh, Jersey City, NJ, USA – 1 -2 -1 -2 ; 6 pts

2. America II, Scott Curtis, New York, NY, USA – 3 -1 -2 -1 ; 7 pts

The 2019 12 Metre World Championship fleet spans the years 1928 -1987, include seven America’s Cup defenders and challengers, and is sailed on Rhode Island Sound, the site of nine America’s Cup competitions from 1958-1983.

Related Post:

12 Metre World Championship opens in Newport

Olympic Swallow class still going strong after 70 years