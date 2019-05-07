INEOS TeamUK winter training camp comes to an end

INEOS Team UK have just completed three months of maximising time on the water with their test boat T5 down in Mar Menor, Spain.

They will now be getting ready to accept their first AC75 design and see if all that testing feedback has made its mark.



The opening event of the America’s Cup World Series programme in Cagliari, Sardinia, has been pushed back from October 2019 to late April 2020, giving more development time to the top teams.

The AC36 Challenger series will be held in January and February 2021 with the actual America’s Cup match taking place between 6 and 21 March 2021, in New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf.

The America’s Cup Challengers

Luna Rossa Challenge – Circolo della Vela Sicilia, Italy

American Magic – New York Yacht Club, United States

INEOS TEAM UK – Royal Yacht Squadron, United Kingdom

Malta Altus Challenge – Royal Malta Yacht Club, Malta

Stars & Stripes Team USA – Long Beach Yacht Club, United States

DutchSail – Koninklijke Nederlandsche Zeil- & Roeivereeniging, Netherlands