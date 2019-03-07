INEOS TEAM UK reveal latest impression of their AC75

The infamous mantra . . . There is no second . . . has long haunted British teams in the America’s Cup.

INEOS TEAM UK skipper Ben Ainslie will know this well and with two years until the start of the 36th America’s Cup is hoping to final lay it to rest.

The team have now re-located to Murcia, Spain to continue testing with their smaller trial boats with the launch date for the first AC75 looming . . .



Latest model impression of the INEOS TEAM UK AC75

While teams can launch their first boat after 31 March 2019, pressure to launch has been eased by the announcement that the first World Series event, initially scheduled to be held in Sardinia in October this year, has been delayed until early 2020.

In the original reports of foil-arm problems, Peter Montgomery had suggested that the launch date would have to be pushed back by three months, to June 2019 – he might be right on the button!

Team New Zealand are not expected to launch their first AC75 until midway through the this year.

Ainslie explains the next steps . . .

