America’s Cup arbitration panel is getting busy

Well . . . it didn’t take long for the shit to hit the fan.

According to a report by Paul Lewis on the New Zealand Herald website tonight: ‘Up to three of the six challengers for the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland are the target of legal action to be heard by the Cup’s arbitration panel.’

Emirates Team New Zealand has issued a statement confirming that the Arbitration Panel will address a “case under way involving applications in relation to requested Protocol Amendments and the validity of Late Entry Challenges”.

No further information is available as the actions of the panel are confidential once triggered.

As we reported earlier, questions have been raised over the payment of Entry Fees by the three late entry challengers, and that it would also require Protocal amendments to include some of their demands .

The arbitration panel is expected to make its decision in April.

The three-man panel comprises David Tillett (Australia), Graham McKenzie (New Zealand) and Professor Henry Peter (Switzerland).

