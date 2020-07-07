Formula Kite European Championship set for Puck, Poland

Formula Kite European Championship is now confirmed and will take place in Puck, Poland, from 18 to 23 August 2020.

The event will take place with maximum quotas of 100 competitors in each of the men and women’s fleets.

All entries shall be made through the IKA online registration system with an early bird (230 Euros) deadline of two weeks before on-site registration (18 Aug).

If the event is cancelled, any paid entry fees will be refunded in full.

Unfortunately the 2020 Formula Kite Individual Worlds event in Weifang, China cannot go ahead as planned.

Despite all effords of the class, the Chinese Yachting Association and the local organiser cannot ensure that unrestricted travel to China will be possible any time soon.

The class is now looking for alternatives to host the 2020 Formula Kite Individual Worlds.

The most likely scenario is to host the event in Cagliari, Italy, the week before the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Worlds in Torregrande (if world wide travel is allowed).

