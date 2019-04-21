Weston Grand Slam for K1

With the land and sea breezes battling it out in tropical conditions on Weston Beach, no racing was possible for the final day of the Andark Weston Grand Slam.
This meant that overnight leader Andrew Snell (3,1,1) sailing his K1 took the first tidal Great British Sailing Challenge qualifier.
In second place were Steve and Sarah Cockerill in their RS400, and third the Europe of Emma Pearson.
Great British Sailing Challenge – Weston Grand Slam – after 3 races
1st K1 Andrew SNELL ASA 5 pts
2nd RS400 Steve COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC 14 pts
3rd Europe Emma PEARSON Stokes Bay SC 17 pts
4th RS Aero 9 Rich VINCENT RYA 24 pts
5th Challenger Val MILLWARD Rutland SC 25 pts
6th Enterprise Christopher SPENCER and Kayleigh SPENCER Weston SC 28 pts
7th Byte CII Clare MACH Weston SC 29 pts
8th Challenger Graham HALL Rutland SC 32 pts
9th Hadron H2 Dave BARKER Draycotewater 34 pts
10th Hadron H2 Richard LEFTLEY South Cerney SC 36 pts
11th Formula 18 Simon NORTHROP and Caleb COOPER Weston SC 38 pts
12th Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL Bala SC 41 pts
13th Laser Radial Lydia BARBER Blithfield SC 44.5 pts
14th Fireball Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM Weston SC 52 pts
15th Europe Kathy SHERRATT Weston SC 52 pts
16th Hadron H2 Ian DAWSON Weston SC 54 pts
17th Laser Chris CLARKE Weston SC 55 pts
18th Hadron H2 Adrian WILLIAMS Warsash SC 56 pts
19th Formula 18 Grant PIGGOTT and Simon FARREN Weston SC 59 pts
20th RS Aero 7 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC 62 pts
21st Contender David Bite WSC 64 pts
22nd RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON RYA 67 pts
23rd Contender Robert ANGUS WSC 68 pts
24th Challenger Jack ALDERDICE Rutland 72.5 pts
25th Hadron H2 Dick HOLDEN Arun YC 73 pts
26th Hadron H2 Chris BROWN RORC 74 pts
27th B14 Kevin MOORE and Stuart MOORE Weston SC 76.5 pts
28th Contender Mark WATTS Weston SC 79.5 pts
29th Contender Keith Paul Weston SC 80 pts
30th AltO Timothy KIFT and Jo WICKEN Wilsonian 87 pts
31st Formula 18 Tony STOKES and Natasha WILSON Gwsc 92 pts
32nd Nacra Carbon 20 Chris King Weston SC 96 pts
33rd Shadow X Rob Forrester Weston SC 97 pts
34th Laser Michele ZADRA Weston SC 98 pts
35th Contender Ralph DREW Weston SC 102 pts
36th Hurricane 5.9 Max McCARROLL WSC 104 pts
37th 4000 John REYNOLDS and Fran HOWELL Grafham Water SC 108 pts
38th 49er Theo GALYER and Dave TREAGUST HISC 110 pts
39th ISO Colin SNOOK and Bean CLARK Weston SC 113 pts
40th RS800 John MCKELVIE and David JESSOP Strangford Lough YC 120 pts
41st Hadron H2 Andrew MCGAW Northampton 124 pts
42nd Nacra 16 Jeremy PILCHER TBA 125 pts
43rd RS600 James Cowen Weston SC 140 pts
44th Formula 18 Jonathan BATEY and Sarah BATEY Weston SC 141 pts