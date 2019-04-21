Weston Grand Slam for K1

With the land and sea breezes battling it out in tropical conditions on Weston Beach, no racing was possible for the final day of the Andark Weston Grand Slam.

This meant that overnight leader Andrew Snell (3,1,1) sailing his K1 took the first tidal Great British Sailing Challenge qualifier.

In second place were Steve and Sarah Cockerill in their RS400, and third the Europe of Emma Pearson.

Great British Sailing Challenge – Weston Grand Slam – after 3 races

1st K1 Andrew SNELL ASA 5 pts

2nd RS400 Steve COCKERILL and Sarah COCKERILL Stokes Bay SC 14 pts

3rd Europe Emma PEARSON Stokes Bay SC 17 pts

4th RS Aero 9 Rich VINCENT RYA 24 pts

5th Challenger Val MILLWARD Rutland SC 25 pts

6th Enterprise Christopher SPENCER and Kayleigh SPENCER Weston SC 28 pts

7th Byte CII Clare MACH Weston SC 29 pts

8th Challenger Graham HALL Rutland SC 32 pts

9th Hadron H2 Dave BARKER Draycotewater 34 pts

10th Hadron H2 Richard LEFTLEY South Cerney SC 36 pts

11th Formula 18 Simon NORTHROP and Caleb COOPER Weston SC 38 pts

12th Nacra Carbon 20 John TUCKWELL Bala SC 41 pts

13th Laser Radial Lydia BARBER Blithfield SC 44.5 pts

14th Fireball Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM Weston SC 52 pts

15th Europe Kathy SHERRATT Weston SC 52 pts

16th Hadron H2 Ian DAWSON Weston SC 54 pts

17th Laser Chris CLARKE Weston SC 55 pts

18th Hadron H2 Adrian WILLIAMS Warsash SC 56 pts

19th Formula 18 Grant PIGGOTT and Simon FARREN Weston SC 59 pts

20th RS Aero 7 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC 62 pts

21st Contender David Bite WSC 64 pts

22nd RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON RYA 67 pts

23rd Contender Robert ANGUS WSC 68 pts

24th Challenger Jack ALDERDICE Rutland 72.5 pts

25th Hadron H2 Dick HOLDEN Arun YC 73 pts

26th Hadron H2 Chris BROWN RORC 74 pts

27th B14 Kevin MOORE and Stuart MOORE Weston SC 76.5 pts

28th Contender Mark WATTS Weston SC 79.5 pts

29th Contender Keith Paul Weston SC 80 pts

30th AltO Timothy KIFT and Jo WICKEN Wilsonian 87 pts

31st Formula 18 Tony STOKES and Natasha WILSON Gwsc 92 pts

32nd Nacra Carbon 20 Chris King Weston SC 96 pts

33rd Shadow X Rob Forrester Weston SC 97 pts

34th Laser Michele ZADRA Weston SC 98 pts

35th Contender Ralph DREW Weston SC 102 pts

36th Hurricane 5.9 Max McCARROLL WSC 104 pts

37th 4000 John REYNOLDS and Fran HOWELL Grafham Water SC 108 pts

38th 49er Theo GALYER and Dave TREAGUST HISC 110 pts

39th ISO Colin SNOOK and Bean CLARK Weston SC 113 pts

40th RS800 John MCKELVIE and David JESSOP Strangford Lough YC 120 pts

41st Hadron H2 Andrew MCGAW Northampton 124 pts

42nd Nacra 16 Jeremy PILCHER TBA 125 pts

43rd RS600 James Cowen Weston SC 140 pts

44th Formula 18 Jonathan BATEY and Sarah BATEY Weston SC 141 pts