Last Chance Regatta – Bainbridge leads Kite in quest for Olympic place

Second day of racing at the French Olympic Week in Hyères, France, incorporating the Last Chance Regatta to qualify to compete at the Paris Olympics.

The one event Team GB need to qualify in is the men’s Formula Kite, and Connor Bainbridge is doing a pretty good job, leading by six points after eight races.

He needs to finish in the top five to qualify Britain for Paris.

Britain’s Sam Dickinson is 15th and Mattia Maini 22nd in the 40 strong field.

In the qualified nations events, in the women’s Formula Kite, Lauriane Nolot of France continues to lead from Team GB’s Eleanor Aldridge and Jessie Kampman of France.

Katie Dabson is 5th, Lily Young 6th, and Madeleine Anderson 12th after five races.

In the mixed 470, Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Christian Grube are in 10th behind 9th placed Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris GBR. Leaders are Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion of France after two races.

After 1 race in the men’s ILCA7, Jean Bernaz of France leads from Hermann Tonasgaard NOR, with Micky Beckett 3rd and Samu Whaley 4th.

Qualified Nations Events without GBR entries . . .

In the men’s 49er, Australia’s Jack Ferguson and Max Paul lead from Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken NED.

In the women’s 49erFX, Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS, lead from Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED after three races.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Maximilian Maeder SGP leads from Toni Voodisek SLO, with third Martin Dolenc CRO, after 5 races.

Grae Morris of Australia leads the men’s QFoil in a three-way tie with Nicolas Goyard FRA and Tom Reuveny ISR after four races. In the women, Zheng Yan CHN leads from Maja Dzizrnowska POL after 4 races.

Full results available here . . .