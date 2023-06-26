OK World Championship Day 1 – Three tied at top of leaderboard

After the first day of the OK World Championships at Lyme Regis two qualifier races were completed for the 143 entries racing in four flights.

Top of the leaderboard, before any discard, is Jens Eckardt (5, 1) of Denmark tied on 6 pts with Valerian Lebrun (4, 2) of France and Mikael Bjorndal (3, 3) of Sweden.

They are followed by three British competitors . . . with in fourth Russell Clark (4, 3) with 7 pts, fifth Charlie Cumbley (2, 6) with 8 pts and sixth Matt Howard (2, 7) on 9 pts.

Other flight winners were Bo Petersen (10, 1) of Denmark in 7th and Niklas Edler (1, 16) of Sweden in 11th and Britain’s Nick Craig (1, 28) in 23rd overall.

Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled. The championship continues until Friday.

Boats will remain in their assigned colour Group for the duration of the Opening Series, which is scheduled for six races, two per day.

The final series of four races will comprise gold and silver fleets assigned after the Opening Series.

2023 OK World Championships – Day 1 Leaders after 2 races, before discard – Provisional

1st DEN 12 Jens Eckardt Yellow – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun Green – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd SWE 386 Mikael Bjorndal Yellow – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th GBR 91 Russell Clark Blue – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley Red – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

6th GBR 2279 Matthew Howard Yellow – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

7th DEN 21 Bo Petersen Blue – – 10 1 – – 11 pts

8th GER 71 André Budzien Green – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

9th SWE 73 Patric Mure Green – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

10th GBR 94 Andrew Mills Green – – 5 10 – – 15 pts

11th SWE 71 Niklas Edler Red – – 1 16 – – 17 pts

12th GBR 2245 Henry Wetherell Yellow – – 8 9 – – 17 pts

13th NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb Red – – 14 4 – – 18 pts

14th DEN 1598 Lars Espersen Yellow – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

15th GER 5 Ralf Tietje Blue – – 13 8 – – 21 pts

16th GBR 2260 Ed Bradburn Red – – 10 12 – – 22 pts

17th GBR 44 Chris Turner Green – – 11 11 – – 22 pts

18th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl Yellow – – 9 14 – – 23 pts

19th AUS 5 Brent Williams Red – – 19 5 – – 24 pts

20th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild Yellow – – 11 13 – – 24 pts

21st NZL 15 Greg Wilcox Red – – 18 8 – – 26 pts

22nd DEN 22 Ask Askholm Green – – 9 19 – – 28 pts

23rd GBR 2261 Nick Craig Blue – – 1 28 – – 29 pts

24th NZL 11 Steve McDowell Yellow – – 6 26 – – 32 pts

25th AUS 1 Roger Blasse Blue – – 12 20 – – 32 pts

26th AUS 8 Mark Jackson Blue – – 14 18 – – 32 pts

27th DEN 65 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen Yellow – – 22 11 – – 33 pts

28th DEN 20 Jesper Højer Green – – 30 5 – – 35 pts

29th GBR 33 Thomas Lonsdale Blue – – 33 4 – – 37 pts

30th GBR 11 Andy Davis Blue – – 7 30 – – 37 pts

31st AUS 773 David Ketteridge Yellow – – 30 10 – – 40 pts

32nd GBR 2264 Jim Hunt Green – – 15 26 – – 41 pts

33rd GBR 2258 Rob Starling Green – – 38 12 – – 50 pts

34th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed Red – – 13 39 – – 52 pts

35th THA 444 Morten Jakobsen Blue – – 39 13 – – 52 pts

36th GBR 28 Anthony Osman Green – – 12 42 – – 54 pts

37th DEN 1553 Peter Witt Blue – – 40 14 – – 54 pts

38th GBR 49 James Downer Red – – 6 50 – – 56 pts

39th GBR 2112 Hugo Burrows Blue – – 49 7 – – 56 pts

40th GBR 77 Gavin Poulloin Green – – 8 55 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .