OK World Championship Day 1 – Three tied at top of leaderboard

After the first day of the OK World Championships at Lyme Regis two qualifier races were completed for the 143 entries racing in four flights.
Top of the leaderboard, before any discard, is Jens Eckardt (5, 1) of Denmark tied on 6 pts with Valerian Lebrun (4, 2) of France and Mikael Bjorndal (3, 3) of Sweden.
They are followed by three British competitors . . . with in fourth Russell Clark (4, 3) with 7 pts, fifth Charlie Cumbley (2, 6) with 8 pts and sixth Matt Howard (2, 7) on 9 pts.
Other flight winners were Bo Petersen (10, 1) of Denmark in 7th and Niklas Edler (1, 16) of Sweden in 11th and Britain’s Nick Craig (1, 28) in 23rd overall.
Racing continues Tuesday with two more races scheduled. The championship continues until Friday.
Boats will remain in their assigned colour Group for the duration of the Opening Series, which is scheduled for six races, two per day.
The final series of four races will comprise gold and silver fleets assigned after the Opening Series.
2023 OK World Championships – Day 1 Leaders after 2 races, before discard – Provisional
1st DEN 12 Jens Eckardt Yellow – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun Green – – 4 2 – – 6 pts
3rd SWE 386 Mikael Bjorndal Yellow – – 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th GBR 91 Russell Clark Blue – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
5th GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley Red – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
6th GBR 2279 Matthew Howard Yellow – – 2 7 – – 9 pts
7th DEN 21 Bo Petersen Blue – – 10 1 – – 11 pts
8th GER 71 André Budzien Green – – 3 9 – – 12 pts
9th SWE 73 Patric Mure Green – – 7 6 – – 13 pts
10th GBR 94 Andrew Mills Green – – 5 10 – – 15 pts
11th SWE 71 Niklas Edler Red – – 1 16 – – 17 pts
12th GBR 2245 Henry Wetherell Yellow – – 8 9 – – 17 pts
13th NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb Red – – 14 4 – – 18 pts
14th DEN 1598 Lars Espersen Yellow – – 18 2 – – 20 pts
15th GER 5 Ralf Tietje Blue – – 13 8 – – 21 pts
16th GBR 2260 Ed Bradburn Red – – 10 12 – – 22 pts
17th GBR 44 Chris Turner Green – – 11 11 – – 22 pts
18th SWE 24 Daniel Björndahl Yellow – – 9 14 – – 23 pts
19th AUS 5 Brent Williams Red – – 19 5 – – 24 pts
20th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild Yellow – – 11 13 – – 24 pts
21st NZL 15 Greg Wilcox Red – – 18 8 – – 26 pts
22nd DEN 22 Ask Askholm Green – – 9 19 – – 28 pts
23rd GBR 2261 Nick Craig Blue – – 1 28 – – 29 pts
24th NZL 11 Steve McDowell Yellow – – 6 26 – – 32 pts
25th AUS 1 Roger Blasse Blue – – 12 20 – – 32 pts
26th AUS 8 Mark Jackson Blue – – 14 18 – – 32 pts
27th DEN 65 Anders Gerhardt-Hansen Yellow – – 22 11 – – 33 pts
28th DEN 20 Jesper Højer Green – – 30 5 – – 35 pts
29th GBR 33 Thomas Lonsdale Blue – – 33 4 – – 37 pts
30th GBR 11 Andy Davis Blue – – 7 30 – – 37 pts
31st AUS 773 David Ketteridge Yellow – – 30 10 – – 40 pts
32nd GBR 2264 Jim Hunt Green – – 15 26 – – 41 pts
33rd GBR 2258 Rob Starling Green – – 38 12 – – 50 pts
34th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed Red – – 13 39 – – 52 pts
35th THA 444 Morten Jakobsen Blue – – 39 13 – – 52 pts
36th GBR 28 Anthony Osman Green – – 12 42 – – 54 pts
37th DEN 1553 Peter Witt Blue – – 40 14 – – 54 pts
38th GBR 49 James Downer Red – – 6 50 – – 56 pts
39th GBR 2112 Hugo Burrows Blue – – 49 7 – – 56 pts
40th GBR 77 Gavin Poulloin Green – – 8 55 – – 63 pts