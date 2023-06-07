37th America’s Cup calling for volunteers for Barcelona

The organisers of the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona have announced the launch of the AC37 Volunteer Programme.

“We are seeking the most diverse candidates from all backgrounds and demographics to become ‘Team B’, Team Barcelona, and showcase the event and the city – described as a ‘Jewel in the Sun’ – to the world,” said AC37 Event CEO Grant Dalton.

All people who meet the following basic requirements may apply:

Over 18 years of age on December 31, 2023

Have a minimum of 10 days available between August 23 and October 27, 2024

Speak at least one of the 3 official languages of the event: Catalan, Spanish and English.

Applications can be made solely through the America’s Cup website: https://www.americascup.com/volunteers



The Volunteer registration for the Barcelona events in 2024, is now open and will run through to November 2023.

The review process will take place between December 2023 and February 2024 ahead of appointments and confirmations that will be communicated in March 2024.

In addition to the AC37 Team B Volunteer programme for the 68 days of the America’s Cup events taking place between August and October 2024.

There is also an immediate call for volunteers to assist the smooth running of the first America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta to be held in Vilanova i La Geltrú.

The AC37 Volunteer Programme is seeking 350 volunteers with preference for local volunteers to apply for the myriad of positions on offer.

Availability will be required from the 12th September 2023 through to the 17th September 2023 with training being conducted on the 12th and 13th September 2023.

Read more here . . .

Read/download Volunteer Document here . . .