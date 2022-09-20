Meeting of World Sailing and IOC leaders in Lausanne

World Sailing President, Quanhai Li, met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Li reaffirmed World Sailing’s warm relationship with the IOC and continued strong support ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

President Li and World Sailing CEO David Graham presented World Sailing’s vision for the sailing event at the Games, taking place in Marseille, focusing on engaging young people, sustainability, gender equity, and the global development of the sport.

As part of a two-week European visit, the President also met with Paris 2024 Organising Committee President, three-time Olympic slalom canoeing gold medal winner, Tony Estanguet, and committee delegates.

President Li said: “Mr Estanguet and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee have made great progress in difficult circumstances and I have made clear that World Sailing is wholeheartedly committed to working with them to ensure the success of the 33rd Olympiad.”

