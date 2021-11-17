49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Knock back for GBR on Day 2

Second day of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships in Oman was something of a knock back for the British competitors, with Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas (4,10,14) dropping from the lead to place eighth in the 49er.
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,5,8) slip to third in the Nacra17, and Eleanor Keers and Sophie Ainsworth 18th in the 49erFX.
New leaders in the 49er are the Australian pair Otto Henry and Miles Davey (2,13,5) tied on 17 points with Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger (4,2,2) of Germany.
Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddiove (3,6,1) took their second race win and finished the day in fourth with 21 points.
In the Nacra17 Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,4,1) move from sixth into the lead with 16 points.
Second are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (13,3,2) of Germany tied on 18 points with Britain’s Gimson and Burnet.
Outstanding were Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen who won the first two races and discarded a tenth place, they are now fifth overall.
Moving up in the 49erFX are the Dutch pair, Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter (3,2,7) to lead with 15 points.
Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (5,1,6) of Norway retain second with 20 points and in third place are Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland with 24 points.
Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (15 entries)
1st ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 2 12 7 2 4 1 – – 16 pts
2nd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 6 1 6 13 3 2 – – 18 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 5 1 4 5 8 – – 18 pts
4th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 1 2 5 12 8 4 – – 20 pts
5th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 10 4 8 1 1 10 – – 24 pts
6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 4 6 2 5 10 7 – – 24 pts
7th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 5 9 3 11 2 9 – – 28 pts
8th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 9 11 12 3 9 6 – – 38 pts
9th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 11 8 11 10 6 5 – – 40 pts
10th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 12 3 9 14 7 12 – – 43 pts
49er World Championship – Leaders after 6 race, 1 discards (36 entries)
1st AUS 112 Otto HENRY and Miles DAVEY 4 1 5 2 13 5 – – 17 pts
2nd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 11 4 5 4 2 2 – – 17 pts
3rd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 5 6 7 5 3 – – 20 pts
4th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 14 10 1 3 6 1 – – 21 pts
5th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 3 14 4 10 1 4 – – 22 pts
6th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 8 2 3 6 3 9 – – 22 pts
7th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 10 2 8 15 1 2 – – 23 pts
8th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 2 6 1 4 10 14 – – 23 pts
9th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH 3 4 2 7 8 10 – – 24 pts
10th DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 4 12 10 1 3 7 – – 25 pts
Other GbR:
20th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 (DSQ) 10 8 13 8 – – 45 pts
49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (22 entries)
1st NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 1 18 2 3 2 7 – – 15 pts
2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5 3 8 5 1 6 – – 20 pts
3rd FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 8 2 1 15 9 4 – – 24 pts
4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 7 3 6 3 5 – – 24 pts
5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 4 9 9 13 4 8 – – 34 pts
6th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 12 5 7 4 11 11 – – 38 pts
7th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 6 1 13 7 17 12 – – 39 pts
8th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de MICHELI VITTURI 3 10 12 1 18 14 – – 40 pts
9th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 17 8 5 2 8 17 – – 40 pts
10th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 7 12 6 10 7 15 – – 42 pts
GBR:
18th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 13 17 21 11 19 13 – – 73 pts