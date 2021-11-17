49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Knock back for GBR on Day 2

Second day of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships in Oman was something of a knock back for the British competitors, with Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas (4,10,14) dropping from the lead to place eighth in the 49er.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,5,8) slip to third in the Nacra17, and Eleanor Keers and Sophie Ainsworth 18th in the 49erFX.

New leaders in the 49er are the Australian pair Otto Henry and Miles Davey (2,13,5) tied on 17 points with Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger (4,2,2) of Germany.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddiove (3,6,1) took their second race win and finished the day in fourth with 21 points.

In the Nacra17 Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,4,1) move from sixth into the lead with 16 points.

Second are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (13,3,2) of Germany tied on 18 points with Britain’s Gimson and Burnet.

Outstanding were Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen who won the first two races and discarded a tenth place, they are now fifth overall.

Moving up in the 49erFX are the Dutch pair, Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter (3,2,7) to lead with 15 points.

Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (5,1,6) of Norway retain second with 20 points and in third place are Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland with 24 points.

Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 2 12 7 2 4 1 – – 16 pts

2nd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 6 1 6 13 3 2 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 5 1 4 5 8 – – 18 pts

4th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 1 2 5 12 8 4 – – 20 pts

5th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 10 4 8 1 1 10 – – 24 pts

6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 4 6 2 5 10 7 – – 24 pts

7th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 5 9 3 11 2 9 – – 28 pts

8th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 9 11 12 3 9 6 – – 38 pts

9th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 11 8 11 10 6 5 – – 40 pts

10th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 12 3 9 14 7 12 – – 43 pts

49er World Championship – Leaders after 6 race, 1 discards (36 entries)

1st AUS 112 Otto HENRY and Miles DAVEY 4 1 5 2 13 5 – – 17 pts

2nd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 11 4 5 4 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 5 6 7 5 3 – – 20 pts

4th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 14 10 1 3 6 1 – – 21 pts

5th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 3 14 4 10 1 4 – – 22 pts

6th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 8 2 3 6 3 9 – – 22 pts

7th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 10 2 8 15 1 2 – – 23 pts

8th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 2 6 1 4 10 14 – – 23 pts

9th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH 3 4 2 7 8 10 – – 24 pts

10th DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 4 12 10 1 3 7 – – 25 pts

Other GbR:

20th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 (DSQ) 10 8 13 8 – – 45 pts

49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (22 entries)

1st NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 1 18 2 3 2 7 – – 15 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5 3 8 5 1 6 – – 20 pts

3rd FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 8 2 1 15 9 4 – – 24 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 7 3 6 3 5 – – 24 pts

5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 4 9 9 13 4 8 – – 34 pts

6th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 12 5 7 4 11 11 – – 38 pts

7th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 6 1 13 7 17 12 – – 39 pts

8th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de MICHELI VITTURI 3 10 12 1 18 14 – – 40 pts

9th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 17 8 5 2 8 17 – – 40 pts

10th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 7 12 6 10 7 15 – – 42 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 13 17 21 11 19 13 – – 73 pts