49er, FX & Nacra 17 Junior World Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of 49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championship in Risor, Norway, offered heavy seas and strength up to 25 knots changeable both in strength and direction.

New leaders in the 49er are Isaac McHardie and William McKenzi of New Zealand, nine points ahead of Australia’s Kurt Hansen and Simon Hoffman.

Britain’s James Grummet and Dan Budden are fourth, two points behind the Dutch pair Scipio Houtman and Manus Offerman.

Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne are in eighth place.



In the 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of Sweden go clear leaders after six races with 13 points.

In second place are Willemijn Offerman and Elise Ruyter of Holland, with third Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot of Australia.

Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell are 25th in the 49erFX.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy lead the Nacra17, with second Natacha Pedersen and and Mathias Borreskovof Denmark in second place.

Britain’s Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette slip to 5th in the Nacra 17.

49er – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races

1st NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 5 1 4 1 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 71 Kurt HANSEN and Simon HOFFMAN 3 3 15 1 3 8 – – 18 pts

3rd NED 491 Scipio HOUTMAN and Manus OFFERMAN 3 7 15 5 1 3 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 2 6 21 8 1 4 – – 21 pts

5th POL 164` Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH 9 17 8 3 5 1 – – 26 pts

6th DEN 277 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN 10 5 14 5 3 3 – – 26 pts

49erFX – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races

1st SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 4 1 11 5 2 1 – – 13 pts

2nd NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER 8 21 6 1 3 2 – – 20 pts

3rd AUS 17 Natasha BRYANT and Annie WILMOT 5 7 29 4 1 4 – – 21 pts

4th GER 501 Lennart FROHMANN and Magnus FROHMANN 15 2 1 3 11 7 – – 24 pts

5th ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI 1 9 7 11 5 3 – – 25 pts

6th DEN 187 Frederik FOMSGAARD and Mads FUGLBJERG 3 11 12 6 4 9 – – 33 pts

Nacra 17 – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 2 1 3 (RDG) – – 6.6 pts

2nd DEN 447 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV 2 2 4 3 2 1 – – 10 pts

3rd GER 468 Silas MÜHLE and Romy MACKENBROCK 4 (DSQ) 3 2 1 (DSQ) – – 20 pts

4th AUT 391 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 3 (UFD) 8 4 4 4 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 355 Benno MARSTALLER and Chloe COLLENETTE 9 3 1 5 7 (UFD) – – 25 pts

6th HUN 456 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 7 4 6 7 6 2 – – 25 pts

Full results here