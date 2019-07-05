49er, FX & Nacra 17 Junior World Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of 49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championship in Risor, Norway, offered heavy seas and strength up to 25 knots changeable both in strength and direction.
New leaders in the 49er are Isaac McHardie and William McKenzi of New Zealand, nine points ahead of Australia’s Kurt Hansen and Simon Hoffman.
Britain’s James Grummet and Dan Budden are fourth, two points behind the Dutch pair Scipio Houtman and Manus Offerman.
Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne are in eighth place.
In the 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of Sweden go clear leaders after six races with 13 points.
In second place are Willemijn Offerman and Elise Ruyter of Holland, with third Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot of Australia.
Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell are 25th in the 49erFX.
Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy lead the Nacra17, with second Natacha Pedersen and and Mathias Borreskovof Denmark in second place.
Britain’s Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette slip to 5th in the Nacra 17.
49er – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races
1st NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 5 1 4 1 2 1 – – 9 pts
2nd AUS 71 Kurt HANSEN and Simon HOFFMAN 3 3 15 1 3 8 – – 18 pts
3rd NED 491 Scipio HOUTMAN and Manus OFFERMAN 3 7 15 5 1 3 – – 19 pts
4th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 2 6 21 8 1 4 – – 21 pts
5th POL 164` Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH 9 17 8 3 5 1 – – 26 pts
6th DEN 277 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN 10 5 14 5 3 3 – – 26 pts
49erFX – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races
1st SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 4 1 11 5 2 1 – – 13 pts
2nd NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER 8 21 6 1 3 2 – – 20 pts
3rd AUS 17 Natasha BRYANT and Annie WILMOT 5 7 29 4 1 4 – – 21 pts
4th GER 501 Lennart FROHMANN and Magnus FROHMANN 15 2 1 3 11 7 – – 24 pts
5th ITA 127 Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI 1 9 7 11 5 3 – – 25 pts
6th DEN 187 Frederik FOMSGAARD and Mads FUGLBJERG 3 11 12 6 4 9 – – 33 pts
Nacra 17 – Junior World Championship, leaders after 6 races
1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 2 1 3 (RDG) – – 6.6 pts
2nd DEN 447 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV 2 2 4 3 2 1 – – 10 pts
3rd GER 468 Silas MÜHLE and Romy MACKENBROCK 4 (DSQ) 3 2 1 (DSQ) – – 20 pts
4th AUT 391 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 3 (UFD) 8 4 4 4 – – 23 pts
5th GBR 355 Benno MARSTALLER and Chloe COLLENETTE 9 3 1 5 7 (UFD) – – 25 pts
6th HUN 456 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 7 4 6 7 6 2 – – 25 pts