World Sailing Council confirm Keelboat vote

Tom Ehman editor of the US-based sailing website Sailing Illustrated has published a report that:

"The vote was 22 to accept, 11 to reject, and 2 abstentions — thereby confirming the disputed decision that effectively replaced the Finn Class with “mixed gender keelboat offshore” for the 2024 Olympics."

The controversy arose following the publication of the draft minutes of the meeting at the World Sailing Annual Conference in Sarasota, Florida, that changed the Olympic event and thus the classes to be used at the Paris Olympics.

Four members claimed that their votes were incorrectly recorded by the electronic voting system - this effected the result of the vote and changed the event/equipment to be used at Paris 2024.

