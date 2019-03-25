RS400 Winter Champioship at Leigh & Lowton SC

Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse of West Riding SC won the RS400 Rope4Boats and Rooster Winter Championship over the weekend of 23 and 24 March at Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club.

Gledhill and Dowse finished the series with a two point advantage ahead of Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman of Bassenthwaite SC, with Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop of the host club one point further back completing the podium.

Pickles and Sharman (2,2,2) were first day leaders after three races, with Gledhill and Dowse (1,5.5,1) in second and Catchpole and Coop (3,1,6) in third with just four points covering this leading group.

A solid F4 blowing straight down Pennington Flash awaited them for the 4th race on Sunday morning, and this saw a new set of race leaders.

Micheal Sims and Andrew George of Carsington SC took the win in race 4, and Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin of LLangorse SC won the final race, while Gledhill and Dowse managed a crucial third place.

With the wind hitting force 6 for the final race, it was a depleted fleet for the demolition derby.

Pickles and Sharman looked to have the championship in their grasp when they blasted past the capsized Gledhill and Dowse.

But the PRO took the decision to abandon due to the carnage, handing Hamish and Dowse the event, which Hamish later graciously acknowledged was mostly down to the fact that he was wearing his lucky socks!

RS400 Winter Champship – Final after 5 races, 1 discard

1st Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse – – – 10 pts

2nd Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman – – – 12 pts

3rd Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop – – – 13 pts

4th Micheal Sims and Andrew George – – – 15 pts

5th Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon – – – 16 pts

6th Dave Exley and Nigel Hall – – – 18 pts

7th Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – – – 19.5 pts

8th Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst – – – 33 pts

9th Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt – – – 37 pts

10th Sam Knight and John Knight – – – 38 pts

11th John Gay and Amanda Henderson – – – 40 pts

12th Mett Velamail and Tim Brownell – – – 44 pts

13th Caroline Exley and Andy Dawson – – – 52 pts

14th Louise McKeand and Joe Hartigan – – – 54 pts

15th Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore – – – 56 pts

16th Mark Somerville and Joe Roberts – – – 57 pts

17th Bill Kenyon and Ben Swainson – – – 57 pts

18th Mark Dingsdale and Ness Evans – – – 64 pts

19th Chris Williams and Martin Spencer – – – 65 pts

20th Jeremy Child and Ian – – – 72 pts

21st Richard Wharram and Richard Brameld – – – 78 pts

22nd James Logan and Phillippa Logan – – – 84 pts

23rd Howard Green and Mike Baldwin – – – 86 pts

24th Paul Heath and Anna Walsh – – – 88 pts

25th Alsitair Banks and Anthony Wheatley – – – 92 pts

26th Martin Knott and Jon Schofield – – – 100 pts

Full Results available here.