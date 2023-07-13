Olympic Test Event – Day 5 Results – First Medal Race competitors selected

Thursday day 5 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.
The mistral had a big impact at the Paris 2024 Test Event as the first medal race line-ups were settled.
The mixed 470 event completed their ten race Opening Series and the top 10 will compete in the medal race on Saturday.
Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris did not make the cut, finishing in 13th place.
And as with the mixed 470, the Formula Kite Men and Women are both heading into their finals series, with Axel Mazella and Lauriane Nolot of France leading their respective categories.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge goes into the men’s Kite final stages in second, and Eleanor Aldridge is second to Lauriane Nolot in the women.
It was a big day in the iQFOiL as the mistral wind coincided with the marathon race, with home favourite Nicolas Goyard taking advantage to seize control in the men’s class.
Britain’s Sam Sills is in 13th place in the men, while Emma Wilson leads the women iQFOiL by 8 pts.
The 49er Skiff and the Nacra 17 did not race Thursday.
470 Mixed – Day 5 Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (17 entries)
1st FRA Lecointre/Mion – – 40 pts
2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot – – 41 pts
3rd GER Winkel/Winkel – – 52 pts
4th ITA Ferrari/Caruso – – 53 pts
5th AUS Jerwood/Nicholas – – 53 pts
6th USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss – – 54 pts
7th JPN Okada/Yoshioka – – 55 pts
8th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson – – 57 pts
9th AUT Vadlau/Maehr – – 64 pts
10th ISR Hasson/Lasry – – 70 pts
Other Thursday Results . . .
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 8 races of 10, 1 discard (42 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 3 1 – – 24 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 7 1 14 5 – – 26 pts
3rd IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 1 6 – – 30 pts
4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 9 2 – – 31 pts
5th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 5 3 – – 37 pts
6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 10 15 – – 40 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 8 races of 10, 1 discard (38 entries)
1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 2 4 – – 30 pts
2nd DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 7 4 3 3 – – 36 pts
3rd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 9 11 – – 44 pts
4th ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 10 8 – – 45 pts
5th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 4 15 – – 54 pts
6th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 5 7 – – 57 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 21 1 1 2 6 6 – – 28 pts
2nd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 4 5 9 – – 36 pts
3rd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 8 14 2 – – 42 pts
4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 16 1 8 – – 49 pts
5th BEL Maenhaut/Geurts 5 10 5 19 6 10 10 2 4 – – 52 pts
6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 DSQ 11 6 9 18 3 – – 70 pts
7th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 19 8 12 14 13 12 4 7 – – 72 pts
8th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 15 17 10 – – 73 pts
iQFOil Women – Leaders after 9 races of 19, 1 discard (23 entries)
1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 5 5 3 1 – – 15 pts
2nd ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 1 1 11 3 – – 23 pts
3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF 9 9 1 2 – – 28 pts
4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 6 6 5 6 – – 33 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 3 3 14 10 – – 34 pts
6th ESP Pilar De La Madrid 1 2 13 3 DNF 8 8 18 8 – – 43 pts
iQFOil Men – Leaders after 9 races of 19, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 DNF 1 1 6 1 – – 13 pts
2nd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 DNF 2 2 3 6 – – 19 pts
3rd AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 4 4 1 2 – – 26 pts
4th ISR Tom Reuveny BFD BFD 10 2 7 3 3 9 3 – – 37 pts
5th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 8 8 11 5 – – 43 pts
6th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 DNF 5 5 2 13 – – 44 pts
GBR:
13th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 DNF 7 7 13 10 – – 84 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 16 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 7 1 2 4 2 1 – – 2 Wins to Final
2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 1 2 1 3 3 1 1 4 – – 1 win to Final
3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 4 3 9 2 5 2 7 2 – – 2 pts
4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 DNF 4 2 DNS 1 3 9 3 – – 2 pts
5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 DPI DPI DPI 4 7 5 3 5 – – 1 pts
6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 DNF 5 3 UFD 6 10 4 9 – – pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 16 races 1 discard (20 entries)
1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 3 4 3 3 1 DNC – – 2 Wins to Final
2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 1 12 5 4 4 7 2 – – 1 win to Final
3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 DNF 2 1 1 1 11 1 – – 2 pts
4th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti 5 DNF RET 10 6 7 5 6 9 16 6 3 2 7 2 6 – – 2 pts
5th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 7 17 3 18 8 11 DNF 10 7 2 3 3 – – 1 pts
6th POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 10 10 12 5 6 2 15 9 6 12 9 4 – – 1 pts