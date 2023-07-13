Olympic Test Event – Day 5 Results – First Medal Race competitors selected

Thursday day 5 of the Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event taking place in Marseille, France.

The mistral had a big impact at the Paris 2024 Test Event as the first medal race line-ups were settled.

The mixed 470 event completed their ten race Opening Series and the top 10 will compete in the medal race on Saturday.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris did not make the cut, finishing in 13th place.

And as with the mixed 470, the Formula Kite Men and Women are both heading into their finals series, with Axel Mazella and Lauriane Nolot of France leading their respective categories.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge goes into the men’s Kite final stages in second, and Eleanor Aldridge is second to Lauriane Nolot in the women.

It was a big day in the iQFOiL as the mistral wind coincided with the marathon race, with home favourite Nicolas Goyard taking advantage to seize control in the men’s class.

Britain’s Sam Sills is in 13th place in the men, while Emma Wilson leads the women iQFOiL by 8 pts.

The 49er Skiff and the Nacra 17 did not race Thursday.

470 Mixed – Day 5 Medal Race competitors after 10 races 1 discard (17 entries)

1st FRA Lecointre/Mion – – 40 pts

2nd ESP Xammar Hernandez/Brugman Cabot – – 41 pts

3rd GER Winkel/Winkel – – 52 pts

4th ITA Ferrari/Caruso – – 53 pts

5th AUS Jerwood/Nicholas – – 53 pts

6th USA Mcnay/Dallman-Weiss – – 54 pts

7th JPN Okada/Yoshioka – – 55 pts

8th SWE Dahlberg/Karlsson – – 57 pts

9th AUT Vadlau/Maehr – – 64 pts

10th ISR Hasson/Lasry – – 70 pts

Other Thursday Results . . .



ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 8 races of 10, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn 1 7 5 10 5 2 3 1 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett 2 5 2 4 7 1 14 5 – – 26 pts

3rd IRL Finn Lynch 3 4 4 8 4 15 1 6 – – 30 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides 20 2 3 5 3 7 9 2 – – 31 pts

5th NZL George Gautrey 15 9 12 3 1 4 5 3 – – 37 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 11 8 1 2 2 6 10 15 – – 40 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 8 races of 10, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st NED M. Bouwmeester 2 2 11 12 2 7 2 4 – – 30 pts

2nd DEN A.m. Rindom 7 11 9 3 7 4 3 3 – – 36 pts

3rd SUI M. Jayet 6 4 4 14 5 5 9 11 – – 44 pts

4th ITA C. Benini Floriani 1 9 15 5 10 2 10 8 – – 45 pts

5th FRA P. Michon 8 17 6 7 11 3 4 15 – – 54 pts

6th GBR H. Snellgrove 12 31 10 11 4 8 5 7 – – 57 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races of 12, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st NED Van Aanholt/Duetz 3 6 3 21 1 1 2 6 6 – – 28 pts

2nd USA Roble/Shea 1 5 15 7 3 2 4 5 9 – – 36 pts

3rd SWE Bobeck/Netzler 13 1 1 1 2 14 8 14 2 – – 42 pts

4th BRA Grael/Kunze UFD 3 2 2 12 5 16 1 8 – – 49 pts

5th BEL Maenhaut/Geurts 5 10 5 19 6 10 10 2 4 – – 52 pts

6th CAN Ten Hove/Millen 4 13 6 DSQ 11 6 9 18 3 – – 70 pts

7th AUS Price/Haseldine 2 19 8 12 14 13 12 4 7 – – 72 pts

8th GBR Black/Tidey 20 15 4 4 5 3 15 17 10 – – 73 pts

iQFOil Women – Leaders after 9 races of 19, 1 discard (23 entries)



1st GBR Emma Wilson 3 1 1 1 8 5 5 3 1 – – 15 pts

2nd ISR Sharon Kantor 5 5 11 5 3 1 1 11 3 – – 23 pts

3rd NZL Veerle Ten Have 6 3 5 2 DNF 9 9 1 2 – – 28 pts

4th NED Sara Wennekes 4 4 3 14 5 6 6 5 6 – – 33 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale 2 11 4 6 6 3 3 14 10 – – 34 pts

6th ESP Pilar De La Madrid 1 2 13 3 DNF 8 8 18 8 – – 43 pts

iQFOil Men – Leaders after 9 races of 19, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Nicolas Goyard 12 2 1 1 DNF 1 1 6 1 – – 13 pts

2nd ITA Nicoló Renna 1 1 9 4 DNF 2 2 3 6 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS Grae Morris 9 3 24 10 3 4 4 1 2 – – 26 pts

4th ISR Tom Reuveny BFD BFD 10 2 7 3 3 9 3 – – 37 pts

5th ESP Nacho Baltasar Summers 3 15 5 9 5 8 8 11 5 – – 43 pts

6th GER Sebastian Kördel BFD 11 2 6 DNF 5 5 2 13 – – 44 pts

GBR:

13th GBR Sam Sills BFD 21 13 13 DNF 7 7 13 10 – – 84 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 16 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot 2 1 7 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 7 1 2 4 2 1 – – 2 Wins to Final

2nd GBR Eleanor Aldridge 1 2 11 2 4 9 3 6 1 2 1 3 3 1 1 4 – – 1 win to Final

3rd USA Daniela Moroz 12 5 3 3 2 1 9 2 4 3 9 2 5 2 7 2 – – 2 pts

4th CHN Jingyue Chen 9 3 8 5 6 3 5 4 DNF 4 2 DNS 1 3 9 3 – – 2 pts

5th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell 14 7 5 7 9 2 4 3 DPI DPI DPI 4 7 5 3 5 – – 1 pts

6th NED Annelous Lammerts 4 4 6 4 5 5 6 8 DNF 5 3 UFD 6 10 4 9 – – pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 16 races 1 discard (20 entries)

1st FRA Axel Mazella 1 5 RDG 1 2 2 1 2 2 3 3 4 3 3 1 DNC – – 2 Wins to Final

2nd GBR Connor Bainbridge 2 4 3 16 4 3 4 3 1 1 12 5 4 4 7 2 – – 1 win to Final

3rd SGP Maximilian Maeder 14 1 16 3 3 5 2 1 10 DNF 2 1 1 1 11 1 – – 2 pts

4th ITA Lorenzo Boschetti 5 DNF RET 10 6 7 5 6 9 16 6 3 2 7 2 6 – – 2 pts

5th BRA Bruno Lobo 6 6 4 5 7 17 3 18 8 11 DNF 10 7 2 3 3 – – 1 pts

6th POL Maks Zakowski 7 2 2 8 10 10 12 5 6 2 15 9 6 12 9 4 – – 1 pts