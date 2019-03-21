Blue plaque for sailing legend Sir Alec Rose

The home and business of Portsmouth sailing legend Sir Alec Rose have been commemorated with the installation of a blue plaque.

On Wednesday 21 March a crowd gathered to see the new sign in Osborne Road, Southsea, that shows where iconic round-the-world sailor, Sir Alec Rose, once lived and worked.



He arrived back at Portsmouth and Southsea, UK following a 28,500 mile round-the-world voyage on 4 July 1968.

Currently the site of a Ken’s Fried Chicken, the premises used to be a grocery store run by Sir Alec and his wife Dorothy during the 1960s and 70s.

