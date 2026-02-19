Every Olympic Sport need a Relay . . . Especially Sailing

It has become very obvious that Sailing is missing a trick by not having a Relay event.

Watching the excellent Winter Olympics you quickly realise that the IOC loves a relay, presumably because you get an extra event – often the most exciting event – by repurposing the existing equipment . . . the competitors, it’s a win-win situation.

It is rare for a winter event not to have a relay . . . Ok curling might have proved a step too far, but if they can manage a Slider relay, surely sailing can come up with a format.

Sailing could manage at least two events, one for dinghies and one for Boards, they would most likely be mixed events, another IOC favourite, to tick all the boxes and get that jeopardy feeling going.

Any ideas?

The Slider Mixed Relay:

Each team will get just one run per sled, and relay order will be as follows: women’s singles, men’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s doubles. The relay is continuous, with the next sled starting as soon as the previous sled crosses the finish line and the slider strikes a touch-sensitive pad with their hand.