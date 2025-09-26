RS21 World Championship 2025 – Six races completed at Porto Rotondo

After six races, Ferdinando Battistella of Italy tops championship leaderboard tied on 18 pts with Alessandro Molla of Italy.

The 2025 RS21 World Championship is taking place at Yacht Club Porto Rotondo, Sardinia, with 49 entries from 13 nations.

Overall leader Ferdinando Battistella has a 2, 1, 13, 1, -17, 1 scoreline, Alessandro Molla is second with 1, 2, -15, 3, 3, 9, and Marco Pocci HKG, is third with -19, 7, 2, 5, 14, 3.

The other race winners to date are Australia’s Robert Davis in 6th overall, and Marco Giannini of Italy in 8th overall.

Best placed British team is GBR324 of Charlotte Borghesi sailing with Paul Brotherton, Federica Salvà, Lovisa Karlsson and Pippa Kenton-Page, currently in tenth place.

RS21 World Championship 2025

– Provisional Leaders after 6 races (49 entries)

1st ITA 228 Ferdinando Battistella – – 2 1 13 1 -17 1 – – 18 pts

2nd ITA 224 Alessandro Molla – – 1 2 -15 3 3 9 – – 18 pts

3rd HKG 295 Marco Pocci – – -19 7 2 5 14 3 – – 31 pts

4th ITA 293 Andrea Musone – – -27 12 9 4 2 7 – – 34 pts

5th ITA 239 Davide Albertini Petoni – – 8 -13 10 8 9 4 – – 39 pts

6th ITA 260 Stefano Visintin – – 14 6 3 21 -24 2 – – 46 pts

7th AUS 326 Robert Davis – – 7 -23 1 16 18 5 – – 47 pts

8th ITA 161 Marco Giannini – – 3 4 -27 19 1 21 – – 48 pts

9th AIN 330 Andrei Pushkin – – -26 3 19 7 7 12 – – 48 pts

10th GBR 324 Charlotte Borghesi – – 5 8 -21 20 15 10 – – 58 pts

Other leading GBR:

16th GBR 252 Liam Willis

30th GBR 315 Ben Rolfe

34th GBR 342 Alex Newton-southon

36th GBR 305 Tom Hewitson

Full results available here . . .