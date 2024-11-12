Alessandro Marega of Italy is the new Finn World No. 1

Alessandro Marega, from Italy, has become the new Finn World No. 1. After a very successful year, he is also only the second World No.1 since the Finn Class World Ranking List was introduced two years ago.

Long time World No. 1, Laurent Hay, from France, drops to second, less than three points back, while Valerian Lebrun, also from France, moves up 10 places to third, another five points back. It is incredibly close at the top.

Issue 007 of the Finn World Ranking includes another 24 events, accounting for 935 individual race results. The list now includes 1,334 sailors from 40 nations.

Marega’s successful run of events includes bronze at the 2023 Open Europeans and the 2024 Finn Gold Cup, which he followed with wins at the 2024 Open Europeans, Italian Nationals, and the Malcesine Finn Cup.

For the first time, Laurent Hay, the World No.1 for the last two years, did not win a single ranking event for this new list, finishing behind Lebrun in both major events and the French Nationals.

Other movements in the top 10 include Bas de Waal, from The Netherlands, moving up one place to fourth and Peter Peet, up three to fifth.

Probably the highest climber is Britain’s Nick Craig moving up 49 places to enter the top 10 for the first time in eighth, while Spain’s David Terol re-enters the top 10, moving up 17 places to tenth.

The full list can be found here: https://finnclass.org/racing/ranking/1663-alessandro-marega-is-the-new-finn-world-no-1