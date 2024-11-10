Dutch duo Offerman and Houtman are Nacra 17 European Champions

Dutch duo Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman are the 2024 Nacra 17 European Champions.

The weather hit Championship wrapped up at Circolo Velico Sferracavallo in Palermo, with a new race format designed to intensify the final challenge.

After four days of racing, with just six opening series races due to the light breeze conditions, the top two teams — Netherlands and Italy — faced off in two final match races.

Offerman and Houtman ultimately prevailed over Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei, who took the silver, while Belgian siblings Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs claimed bronze and the Junior European Champion title.

Nacra 17 European Championships Final leaders, 1 discard

1st NED 516 Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 19 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 20 pts

3rd BEL 465 Kwinten BORGHIJS / Lieselotte BORGHIJS – – 22 pts

4th AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 23 pts

5th AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 23 pts

6th BEL 340 Lucas CLAEYSSENS / Eline VERSTRAELEN – – 26 pts

7th FRA 54 Margaux BILLY / Noah CHAUVIN – – 31 pts

8th AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL / Rhiannan BROWN – – 33 pts

9th SUI 446 Marie MAZUAY / Clément GUIGNARD – – 33 pts

10th FRA 222 Thomas PROUST / Eloise CLABON – – 43 pts