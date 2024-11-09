Slow going forNacra 17 fleet at European Championships in Palermo

The Dutch team of Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman lead the 2024 Nacra 17 European Championships in Palermo.

With just six races completed they lead by one point from Italian pair Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei, followed closely by Belgian duo Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs in third, two points back.

The Austrian team, with Laura Farese and Matthäus Zöchling, currently holds fourth place, and the Aussie pair Ruben and Rita Booth fifth.

The 18 teams hail from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States. No British teams are competing.

Nacra 17 European Championships after 6 races, 1 discard

1st NED 516 Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 19 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 20 pts

3rd BEL 465 Kwinten BORGHIJS / Lieselotte BORGHIJS – – 22 pts

4th AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 23 pts

5th AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 23 pts

6th BEL 340 Lucas CLAEYSSENS / Eline VERSTRAELEN – – 26 pts

7th FRA 54 Margaux BILLY / Noah CHAUVIN – – 31 pts

8th AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL / Rhiannan BROWN – – 33 pts

9th SUI 446 Marie MAZUAY / Clément GUIGNARD – – 33 pts

10th FRA 222 Thomas PROUST / Eloise CLABON – – 43 pts

11th CAN 5 Galen RICHARDSON / Madeline GILLIS – – 51 pts

12th ESP 362 Daniel de la CASA / Nora GARCIA – – 51 pts

13th GRE 515 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS / Tsaousidou MARIA – – 52 pts

14th FIN 13 Akseli KESKINEN / Katariina ROIHU – – 54 pts

15th USA 397 Nicolas MARTIN / Carolina ZAGER – – 59 pts

16th CAN 501 Caspar LENZ ANDERSON / Coralie VITTECOQ – – 70 pts

17th SUI 370 Andrea ASCHIERI / Tine ROSSEL – – 73 pts

18th POL 386 Aleksander MICHALSKI / Karolina ŻUREK – – 78 pts