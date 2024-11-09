Slow going forNacra 17 fleet at European Championships in Palermo

The Dutch team of Willemijn Offerman and Scipio Houtman lead the 2024 Nacra 17 European Championships in Palermo.
With just six races completed they lead by one point from Italian pair Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei, followed closely by Belgian duo Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs in third, two points back.
The Austrian team, with Laura Farese and Matthäus Zöchling, currently holds fourth place, and the Aussie pair Ruben and Rita Booth fifth.
The 18 teams hail from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States. No British teams are competing.
Nacra 17 European Championships after 6 races, 1 discard
1st NED 516 Willemijn OFFERMAN / Scipio HOUTMAN – – 19 pts
2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 20 pts
3rd BEL 465 Kwinten BORGHIJS / Lieselotte BORGHIJS – – 22 pts
4th AUT 97 Laura FARESE / Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 23 pts
5th AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH / Rita BOOTH – – 23 pts
6th BEL 340 Lucas CLAEYSSENS / Eline VERSTRAELEN – – 26 pts
7th FRA 54 Margaux BILLY / Noah CHAUVIN – – 31 pts
8th AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL / Rhiannan BROWN – – 33 pts
9th SUI 446 Marie MAZUAY / Clément GUIGNARD – – 33 pts
10th FRA 222 Thomas PROUST / Eloise CLABON – – 43 pts
11th CAN 5 Galen RICHARDSON / Madeline GILLIS – – 51 pts
12th ESP 362 Daniel de la CASA / Nora GARCIA – – 51 pts
13th GRE 515 Iordanis PASCHALIDIS / Tsaousidou MARIA – – 52 pts
14th FIN 13 Akseli KESKINEN / Katariina ROIHU – – 54 pts
15th USA 397 Nicolas MARTIN / Carolina ZAGER – – 59 pts
16th CAN 501 Caspar LENZ ANDERSON / Coralie VITTECOQ – – 70 pts
17th SUI 370 Andrea ASCHIERI / Tine ROSSEL – – 73 pts
18th POL 386 Aleksander MICHALSKI / Karolina ŻUREK – – 78 pts