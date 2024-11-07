Samantha Davies – “We know that one day a woman will win the Vendée Globe”

Samantha Davies is one of three British entries in the Vendée Globe starting from Les Sables d’Olonne on 10 November 2024. The others are Pip Hare and Sam Goodchild.

Born in England into a family of sailors, Sam Davies began her racing career at the age of 24, with her first crewed round-the-world race.

Now, at 50, with five circumnavigations and numerous transatlantic crossings to her credit, she is one of the most experienced sailors on the circuit. She embodies determination, daring and passion.

At the helm of her new IMOCA Initiatives-Cœur, built in 2022, she has completed races at a frantic pace and landed her first podium at the end of an IMOCA Globe Series transatlantic in the IMOCA (3rd in The Transat in the spring).

Covering so many miles and participating in all the races really helped in mastering the boat, and with new foils added the team were able to see a new gain in performance. And this season, they have had a lucky star as no technical problem have slowed her progress.

Her history with the race has been a bit of a roller coaster, after her 4th place in 2008-2009 on Roxy, she had to give up twice (2012-2013 then 2020-2021) even if she managed to go the distance and complete the full circumnavigation.

In the 2020-21 edition she still managed to finish after having to abandon to repair the boat in Cape Town, and despite the difficulty of returning to sea with broken ribs to complete the circuit.

Sam comments that the experience changed her . . . ‘There is still a lot of pride in having gone all the way. Finishing despite everything showed me that I was capable of doing something incredible even after a something happening that I could not control.’

‘It freed me from the pressure linked to the fear of abandonment. I feel much more serene, I have a much more relaxed approach today than four years ago.’

Her recent form means that she has taken a load of pressure off herself psychologically and can approach the Vendée Globe with added motivation but less stress.

Samantha goes into her fourth race with very high ambitions, and hopes for this race,



‘What would make me proudest would be to be in the match from the first day until the finish. That’s what I missed during my two previous participations.

I want to sail with commitment and be at the front. I know that the boat and I are capable of it.’

Sam uses every race to raise funds for children with heart defects. Her dedication to this noble cause makes her a sailor with a big heart, combining sporting performance with solidarity.