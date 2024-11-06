Guy Mayger wins Solo Class 2024 End of Season Championship

Guy Mayger of Hayling Island SC was the winner of the Solo Class End of Season Championship hosted at Draycote Water SC.

With just three races completed in very light conditions, Mayger (2, 2) finished with a two point victory after discard.

Second was Steve Ede (3, 3) of Brightlingsea SC and third Chris Mayhew (6, 1) from Royal Harwich YC.

Winner of the first race was Paul Davis (1, 12) who finished 7th overall, winner of the second race, Oliver Davenport (1, 13) finished 8th overall.

2024 Solo End of Season Championship – Final Leaders (31 entry)

1st 5691 Guy Mayger, Hayling Island SC ‑10 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 6045 Steve Ede, Britightlingsea 3 3 ‑14 – – 6 pts

3rd 4921 Chris Mayhew, Royal Harwich YC 6 ‑16 1 – – 7 pts

4th 5887 Jasper Barnham, Snettisham Beach 5 ‑10 3 – – 8 pts

5th 5807 Andy Carter, Leigh&Lowton SC (UFD) 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th 6067 Chris Bunn, Lady YC ‑11 8 4 – – 12 pts

7th 5914 Paul Davis, TBA 1 12 (RET) – – 13 pts

8th 6110 Oliver Davenport, Northampton (UFD) 1 13 – – 14 pts

9th 5948 Stuart Gibson, CCC Bardowie 8 6 (RET) – – 14 pts

10th 6076 Richard Instone, Chase SC (UFD) 7 8 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .