Three ClubSwan world titles decided on final day in Palma de Mallorca

The Swan One Design Worlds came to a dramatic conclusion with boats from Brazil, Germany and Spain taking the top spots as Clubswan World Champions.

Three ClubSwan Racing classes crowned — two by a single point — and the season-long Nations League contest ultimately decided.

ClubSwan 36

Haakon Lorentzen’s Mamao (BRA) claimed the ClubSwan 36 title after overhauling overnight leader and three-time race winner Black Battalion, with Edoardo Ferragamo’s Cuordileone third.



ClubSwan 50

Mark Bezner’s Olymp (GER) claimed the ultra-close ClubSwan 50 World Champion title by a single point from Raquel and Graeme Peterson’s Moonlight.

Last year’s winner, Leonardo Ferragamo’s Cuordileone, taking the final place on the podium.

ClubSwan 42

Perhaps appropriately given the Bay of Palma arena, the similarly tight competition for the ClubSwan 42 world title was an all-Spanish affair, with Pedro Vaquer Comas’ Nadir edging out Jose Maria Meseguer’s Pez de Abril— again by a single point.

Adriano Majolino’s Canopo, the 2024 Rolex Swan Cup winner with two race victories on her Palma card, was also only a point adrift in third.

A final curtain call awaits the new ClubSwan 28 class before 2025 arrives

ClubSwan Racing has a final curtain call to conclude its season with the new ClubSwan 28 class — who made their competitive debut at the Rolex Swan Cup — gathering for the Swan Sardinia Challenge – ClubSwan 28 in Villasimius.

Racing between 30 October and 2 November in the spectacular waters of southeast Sardinia, and with the warm welcome of Marina di Villasimius, the competitive fleet will feature entries representing France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland and the USA