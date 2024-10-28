RS Aero Class UK 2024 Inland Championships completed ahead of Storm Ashley

The RS Aero UK 2024 Inland Championships provided a weekend of variety for 47 RS Aeros at Draycote Water SC over the 19/20 October.

Saturday saw sunshine and medium/light breezes with four races completed, while Sunday was quite the opposite with Storm Ashley set to hit the UK!

However, there was opportunity for one race on Sunday too before the storm increased and racing was called off as gusts exceeded 32 knots, covering Draycote with breaking waves!

Notably the championship title winners all finished with 1st and 2nd place scorelines after discard.

RS Aero 5 Inland Champion – Jonathan Bailey (Hunts SC)

RS Aero 6 Inland Champion – Luca Mitchell (Paignton SC)

RS Aero 7 Inland Champion – Joe Scurrah’s (Notts County SC)

RS Aero 9 Inland Champion – Peter Barton (Lymington Town SC)

RS Aero 5 – Final leaders (10 entries)

1st Jonathan Bailey – Hunts SC – – 5 pts

2nd Imogen Green – Draycote Water SC – – 10 pts

3rd Hayden Moore – Notts County SC – – 14 pts

4th Clem Middle – Draycote Water SC – – 15 pts

5th Zak Mitchell – Paignton SC – – 22 pts

6th William Osbourn – Isle of Man YC – – 25 pts

RS Aero 6 Final leaders (6 entries)

1st Luca Mitchell – Paignton SC – – 5 pts

2nd Ian Escritt – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 6 pts

3rd Rebecca Ogden – Notts County SC – – 12 pts

4th Kentaro Yamada – King George – – 15 pts

5th Sian Clark – Draycote Water SC – – 18 pts

6th Julian Lloyd – Notts County SC – – 22 pts

RS Aero 7 Final leaders (22 entries)

1st Joe Scurrah – Notts County SC – – 5 pts

2nd Harrison Pye – Draycote Water SC – – 10 pts

3rd Craig Williamson – Staunton Harrold SC – – 13 pts

4th Joseph Jones – Burghfield SC – – 18 pts

5th Fergus Pye – Draycote Water SC – – 18 pts

6th Matt Venables – Sutton SC – – 27 pts

RS Aero 9 Final leaders (9 entries)

1st Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 5 pts

2nd Rory Cohen – South Cerney SC – – 8 pts

3rd Chris Larr – Draycote Water SC – – 10 pts

4th David Cherrill – Broadwater SC – – 14 pts

5th Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 20 pts

6th Alan Beaton – Notts County SC – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .

Draycote Water SC hosted another successful professionally run UK Inlands, while Rooster and Noble Marine suppoetd the event with a great spread of goodies at the prize-giving.