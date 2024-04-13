Nick Craig returns to top OK Dinghy World Rankings after 14 years

Only two GBR sailors feature in the top 20 of the latest OK Dinghy World Rankings, but they dominate with two in the top three.

Britain’s Nick Craig returns to top the rankings after a gap of 14 years, moving up four places, with Andy Davis climbing from 11th to third.

Separating the two Brits is Patric Mure, from Sweden, moving up two places to enter the top three for the first time ever.

Craig was last World No. 1 in December 2010, but since then has not done enough consecutive events to move back on top. But three top places at the last two worlds and Europeans – including his sixth world title in Brisbane – was enough.

Davis was runner up at the Brisbane worlds and enters the top 10 for the first time.

Mure also moves into an elite group of just 10 sailors to have accumulated more than 1,000 points.

While Craig’s score of 1073 points is the highest of all time for any one Ranking List in the 19 years it has been running, overtaking the previous record of 1048 points held by Fredrik Lööf since April 2019.

OK Dinghy World Rankings – April 2024

Best 5 resuts to count

Other GBR sailors featured in the top 100 rankings:

34 Chris Turner, 48 James Downer, 51 Simon Davis, 57 Terry Curtis, 58 Charlie Cumbley, 62 Ed Bradburn, 92 David Bourne and 98 Russell Clark.

The April 2024 World Ranking List includes the 2024 World Championship in Brisbane, plus other events from Australia, Spain, France, and New Zealand.

It is also the largest ever Ranking List and now includes a record 797 sailors from 19 countries, an increase of more than 130 sailors from 2023.

Download full ranking HERE

This release also includes the 2023 Queensland States, won by Tim Davies from David Clark and Mark Jackson; the Midwinters in Palma, won by Ireland’s Tim Goodbody from Craig and Germany’s Simon Gorgels; the Australian Nationals in Brisbane won by David Clark from New Zealand’s Steve McDowell and Roger Blasse, the BM Composites Cup in Palma won by Alejandro Muscat, from Poland’s Michal Strumnik and Denmark’s Jesper Hoejer.

Plus the 2024 Mediterranean Championship in Bandol, won by Timothe Petetin from Pierre Arringhi and Jean Louis Petetin; and finally the Turangi International, in New Zealand, won by Steve McDowell from Dave Ridley and Rod Davis.

The next release will be in August after the first round of National Championships across Europe and the European season opener, the Spring Cup at Medemblik in May.