Yoann Richomme wins Retour à La Base solo Transatlantic race

Yoann Richomme (Paprec Arkéa) wins inaugural Retour à La Base solo Transatlantic race.

Richomme crossed the finish line off Lorient, Brittany at 16:03:48hrs UTC Saturday 9 December. His elapsed time for the course is 9 days 3 minutes 48 seconds. His average speed on the theoretical course is 16.19kts, his actually sailed 4256.68nms at an average of 19.7kts.

Despite this new single-handed Transatlantic race from Martinique to France being Richomme’s first ever solo sail on his recently launched IMOCA Paprec Arkéa, the 40 year old has led the 32 strong field for more than five days.

While this might be a maiden solo IMOCA race victory, Richomme has twice won the very competitive Class 40 on the Route du Rhum solo Transatlantic from Saint Malo to Guadeloupe (2018 and 2020).

And he is a two times winner of La Solitaire du Figaro, the annual French multi-stage solo offshore race, in 2016 and 2019.

In second is second is Jéremie Beyou on Charal, with 79.2 nm to sail, and third Britain’s Sam Goodchild on FOR THE PLANET with a further 33 nm to the finish..

Sam Davies on Initiatives Cœur is in 6th place all distances at 19:00 hrs UK time, Saturday.