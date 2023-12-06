Deborah Fish is new RORC Commodore

Members of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) have elected Dr Deborah Fish, OBE as the new Commodore of the London and Cowes based Club with effect from 1st January 2024.

She will take up the prestigious role from James Neville. Richard Palmer will take up the role of Vice Commodore from Eric de Turckheim, and Andrew Tseng and Joe Lacey will become Rear Commodores.

Deb is the first woman to be elected Commodore of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, which will celebrate its centenary in 2025.

She has been very active in her role as a Rear Commodore, chairing the Membership Committee and championing youth sailing through her leadership of RORC’s Griffin initiative.

Deb also has a strong offshore racing background having raced with the RORC since 1999 and completed the Rolex Fastnet Yacht Race 11 times.

Deb and Rob Craigie sailed Bellino, Rob’s Sun Fast 3600, double handed to overall victory in the 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship. This was the first time Bellino has won the RORC Championship overall after coming third in 2022 and second in 2019.

Louay Habib