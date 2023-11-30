SSL Gold Cup teams decided for semi-finals this Saturday

With double points available in the final fleet races, the day started with the highest, gustiest and shiftiest winds seen so far in the SSL Gold Cup, but settled into a more stable rhythm soon after.

In Fleet 1 Great Britain were effectively qualified, but continued with their fourth win. The French held strong to finish second in the race and also seal qualification to the semifinals.

Fleet 2 the Hungarian ‘Shamans’ won the race and qualified top, while The Netherlands sealed the second qualification spot by finishing third ahead of the Germans.

Fleet 3 another fleet with a tight points situation, an aggressive prestart saw Brazil trying to control the fleet. But New Zealand took the lead from Brazil finishing first to squeeze out Australia and qualify behind Brazil.

And in Fleet 4 Spain ‘La Armada’ team won their third race to qualify comfortably ahead of Italy.

The semi-final round opens on Saturday 2 December.

Overall SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals

Fleet 1

1. Britain — 4, 4, 4. 8 – – 20 pts

2. France – – 2, 3, 2, 6 – – 13 pts

3. Malaysia – – 3, 2, 3, 4 – – 13pts

4. Denmark – – 1, DNF, 1, 2 – – 4 pts

Fleet 2

1. Hungary – 4, 4, 2, 8 – – 18 pts

2. Netherlands – 3, 2, 3, 4 – – 12 pts

3. Chile – 2, 1, 1, 6 – – 10 pts

4. Germany 1, 3, 4, 2 – – 10 pts

Fleet 3

1. Brazil – 2, 4, 4, 6 – – 16 pts

2. New Zealand – 1, 1, 3, 8 – – 13 pts

3. Australia – 4, 3, 1, 4 – – 12 pts

4. Portugal – 3, 2, 2, 2 – – 9 pts

Fleet 4

1. Spain – – 3, 4, 4, 8 – – 19 pts

2. Italy – – 4, 2, 2, 6 – – 14 pts

3. Switzerland – – 2, 3, 3, 2 – – 10 pts

4. Lithuania – – 1, 1, 1, 4 – – 7 pts