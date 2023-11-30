SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals in Gran Canaria – Third win for Great Britain’s Spitfires

It was catch-up Wednesday at the SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals in Gran Canaria.

Fleet 1 and 4 only had to sail one race each, but Fleets 2 and 3 had two races in the day, including Fleet 3 sailing back-to-back races.

In Fleet 1 Great Britain’s ‘Spitfires’ took their third win, dominating the fleet from the first leg, rounding the windward mark 18 seconds ahead of ‘Danish Dynamite’, with the Malysia ‘Monsoon’ and France ‘Les Bleus’ in close pursuit.

With the Ian William’s British team flying around the leeward mark ‘Monsoon’ and ‘Les Bleus’ followed about a minute later in close contention, with ‘Dynamite’ trailing over 2 minutes behind.

At the finish Malaysia took second with the French third.

Excluding being disqualified Thursday, the British are sure thing for the semifinals, with Malaysia and France battling for the second spot.

Fleet 2 – The Hungarian ‘Shamans’ won the first race ahead of the German ‘Unbreakables’ . Germany then took victory in their second race by a wide margin ahead of The Netherlands, Hungary and Chile finishing in that order.

Fleet 3 – Brazil’s ‘Storm’ took both races, ahead of Australia’s ‘Boxing Kangaroos’ in the first and the New Zealand ‘Guardians’ in the second.

Fleet 4 – Spain’s ‘La Armada’ took their second event win, 12 seconds ahead of the Swiss ‘Helvetic Lakers’, and are looking strong for the semi-finals.

Overall SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals

Fleet 1

1. Britain — 4, 4, 4 – – 12 pts

2. Malaysia – – 3, 2, 3 – – 8pts

3. France – – 2, 3, 2 – – 7 pts

4. Denmaaek – – 1, DNF, 1 – – 1 pt

Fleet 2

1. Hungary – 4, 4, 2 – – 10 pts

2. Germany 1, 3, 4 – – 8 pts

3. Netherlands – 3, 2, 3 – – 8 pts

4. Chile – 2, 1, 1 – – 4 pts

Fleet 3

1. Brazil – 2, 4, 4 – – 10 pts

2. Australia – 4, 3, 1 – – 8 pts

3. Portugal – 3, 2, 2 – – 7 pts

4. New Zealand – 1, 1, 3 – – 5 pts

Fleet 4

1. Spain – – 3, 4, 4 – – 11 pts

2. Italy – – 4, 2, 2 – – 8 pts

3. Switzerland – – 2, 3, 3 – – 8 pts

4. Lithuania – – 1, 1, 1 – – 3 pts